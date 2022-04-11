Baby eel value up to pre-pandemic levels despite challenges

S&P 500   4,435.74 (-1.17%)
DOW   34,482.10 (-0.69%)
QQQ   343.54 (-1.61%)
AAPL   167.10 (-1.76%)
MSFT   287.63 (-3.15%)
FB   219.36 (-1.34%)
GOOGL   2,592.49 (-2.75%)
AMZN   3,050.40 (-1.26%)
TSLA   987.84 (-3.67%)
NVDA   221.30 (-4.28%)
BABA   102.85 (-0.66%)
NIO   19.90 (-0.50%)
AMD   98.45 (-2.52%)
CGC   6.85 (+2.24%)
MU   72.74 (+0.83%)
T   19.62 (-18.72%)
GE   90.42 (+0.76%)
F   15.42 (+2.46%)
DIS   131.50 (-0.28%)
AMC   18.57 (+1.81%)
PFE   54.11 (-1.92%)
PYPL   111.21 (+0.00%)
BA   176.89 (+0.96%)
S&P 500   4,435.74 (-1.17%)
DOW   34,482.10 (-0.69%)
QQQ   343.54 (-1.61%)
AAPL   167.10 (-1.76%)
MSFT   287.63 (-3.15%)
FB   219.36 (-1.34%)
GOOGL   2,592.49 (-2.75%)
AMZN   3,050.40 (-1.26%)
TSLA   987.84 (-3.67%)
NVDA   221.30 (-4.28%)
BABA   102.85 (-0.66%)
NIO   19.90 (-0.50%)
AMD   98.45 (-2.52%)
CGC   6.85 (+2.24%)
MU   72.74 (+0.83%)
T   19.62 (-18.72%)
GE   90.42 (+0.76%)
F   15.42 (+2.46%)
DIS   131.50 (-0.28%)
AMC   18.57 (+1.81%)
PFE   54.11 (-1.92%)
PYPL   111.21 (+0.00%)
BA   176.89 (+0.96%)
S&P 500   4,435.74 (-1.17%)
DOW   34,482.10 (-0.69%)
QQQ   343.54 (-1.61%)
AAPL   167.10 (-1.76%)
MSFT   287.63 (-3.15%)
FB   219.36 (-1.34%)
GOOGL   2,592.49 (-2.75%)
AMZN   3,050.40 (-1.26%)
TSLA   987.84 (-3.67%)
NVDA   221.30 (-4.28%)
BABA   102.85 (-0.66%)
NIO   19.90 (-0.50%)
AMD   98.45 (-2.52%)
CGC   6.85 (+2.24%)
MU   72.74 (+0.83%)
T   19.62 (-18.72%)
GE   90.42 (+0.76%)
F   15.42 (+2.46%)
DIS   131.50 (-0.28%)
AMC   18.57 (+1.81%)
PFE   54.11 (-1.92%)
PYPL   111.21 (+0.00%)
BA   176.89 (+0.96%)
S&P 500   4,435.74 (-1.17%)
DOW   34,482.10 (-0.69%)
QQQ   343.54 (-1.61%)
AAPL   167.10 (-1.76%)
MSFT   287.63 (-3.15%)
FB   219.36 (-1.34%)
GOOGL   2,592.49 (-2.75%)
AMZN   3,050.40 (-1.26%)
TSLA   987.84 (-3.67%)
NVDA   221.30 (-4.28%)
BABA   102.85 (-0.66%)
NIO   19.90 (-0.50%)
AMD   98.45 (-2.52%)
CGC   6.85 (+2.24%)
MU   72.74 (+0.83%)
T   19.62 (-18.72%)
GE   90.42 (+0.76%)
F   15.42 (+2.46%)
DIS   131.50 (-0.28%)
AMC   18.57 (+1.81%)
PFE   54.11 (-1.92%)
PYPL   111.21 (+0.00%)
BA   176.89 (+0.96%)

Baby eel value up to pre-pandemic levels despite challenges

Monday, April 11, 2022 | Patrick Whittle, Associated Press


A fisherman holds baby eels, also known as elvers, in Brewer, Maine, on May 25, 2017. Elvers are one of the most lucrative wild fish species in the U.S. Maine is the only state in the country with a sizeable baby eel fishing industry, and the price for the tiny fish is back up to pre-pandemic levels in the spring of 2022. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Concerns that war in Europe or fickle weather might hold back one of America's most valuable fisheries appear to have been unfounded.

Baby eels, also called elvers, are one of the most lucrative wild fish species in the U.S. Maine is the only state in the country with a sizeable baby eel fishing industry, and the price for the tiny fish is back up to pre-pandemic levels this spring.

Fishermen are selling the baby eels for $2,110 per pound at docks, the Maine Department of Marine Resources reported Monday. They've also already run through more than four-fifths of their quota for the season, which runs from late March to early June.

The eels are so valuable because they're needed by Asian aquaculture companies, which raise them to maturity to be used as food. Value for the eels sank to $525 per pound in 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic upset markets, before rebounding to more than three times that last year.

Members of the industry said before this season started that they feared the international seafood supply chain could be jeopardized by war or renewed COVID-19 lockdowns in Asia.

The industry does indeed face challenges, such as the closing of the Hong Kong border at the start of the season, but it's experiencing strong demand and high catch, said Mitchell Feigenbaum, an elver dealer.

“Eels move slower, makes the business riskier, but the underlying demand is strong, which is good news for harvesters,” Feigenbaum said. “The catches came very early this season and in numbers that we have not seen since 2012."

Fishermen harvest the baby eels with nets from rivers and streams in Maine. They've been aided by favorable weather this year. The banks of the Presumpscot River, which flows through the state's largest city of Portland, has been flanked by fishermen with fyke nets in recent weeks.

The eels are part of the worldwide supply chain for sushi and Japanese food. Some return to America, where they are served in Japanese restaurants in dishes such as kabayaki.


7 Tech Stocks That Will Lead the Way in 2022

The end of 2021 and the initial trading days of 2022 have been rough for tech stocks. The prospect of multiple interest rate hikes has investors fleeing to risk-off assets, including stocks. And that means some of the biggest tech stocks may have further to fall.

But for growth investors, tech remains the sector to be in. Some appealing stocks have dropped 50% or more from their 2021 highs. That means it’s inevitable that some savvy buyers will be moving in to buy their favorite names at a discounted price.

However, price doesn’t always equal value. Some stocks have sold off and may never recover their previous level. Those are tough lessons for investors to learn.

However, in this presentation, we’re looking at seven tech stocks that have a strong business case to support a recovery even as other tech stocks may struggle. We think all these stocks are strong buying candidates. However, we encourage you to do your due diligence to decide when the price is right for you.



View the "7 Tech Stocks That Will Lead the Way in 2022".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.