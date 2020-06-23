AAPL   366.53 (+2.13%)
MSFT   201.91 (+0.67%)
FB   242.24 (+1.26%)
GOOGL   1,463.98 (+0.92%)
AMZN   2,764.41 (+1.86%)
NVDA   378.00 (-0.81%)
CGC   17.24 (-0.75%)
BABA   228.75 (+3.32%)
MU   49.84 (-2.56%)
GE   7.00 (-0.57%)
TSLA   1,001.78 (+0.75%)
AMD   53.99 (-1.41%)
T   30.25 (+0.46%)
ACB   13.58 (-1.02%)
GILD   75.05 (-0.82%)
DIS   116.59 (+0.58%)
BAC   24.79 (+0.69%)
NFLX   466.26 (-0.38%)
BA   187.88 (-0.34%)
Bagged grocery store salad sickens more than 100 in 7 states

Posted on Tuesday, June 23rd, 2020 By The Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A recalled bagged salad distributed to a dozen Midwestern states by grocery stores has sickened 122 people in seven states and sent 19 to the hospital, the U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday.

The salad distributed by Hy-Vee, Jewel-Osco and Aldi grocery stores is contaminated with cyclospora, a parasite that can cause diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea, and fatigue.

The salad mix containing carrots, red cabbage, and iceberg lettuce is packaged as Hy-Vee Brand Garden Salads, Jewel-Osco Signature Farms Brand Garden Salads and ALDI Little Salad Bar Brand Garden Salads. All have been recalled and consumers are advised not to eat them.

The CDC said the highest number of illnesses is reported in Iowa with 54. Illinois has 30. Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska and Wisconsin also have reported illnesses, which were first reported on May 11 and have been as recent as June 15.

The salads were sold in Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

The CDC said it continues to investigate and is working to determine if other recent cases of cyclospora infection are linked to contaminated ingredients in these bagged salad mixes.

