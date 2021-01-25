Bally's acquires Monkey Knife Fight fantasy sports company

This Oct. 1, 2020, photo shows the exterior of Bally's casino in Atlantic City, N.J. On Nov. 4, 2020, officials with Twin River Worldwide Holdings, a Rhode Island firm that's buying Bally's for $25 million, said they can make it "a place to see and be seen" by investing $90 million into the aging casino and boosting its offerings. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)
This Oct. 1, 2020, photo shows the exterior of Bally's casino in Atlantic City, N.J. The online sports betting company FanDuel will open an in-person sports book at Bally's casino in Atlantic City once the casino's sale to a Rhode Island company is finalized. FanDuel told The Associated Press on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, that it has plans for a temporary sports betting facility in the casino before the end of the year, and will build a permanent sports book on the center of the casino floor next spring. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Bally's continued its acquisition juggernaut Monday, acquiring the daily fantasy sports company Monkey Knife Fight in an all-stock transaction that further widens the fast-growing company's drive to add casino, online sports betting and media companies.
Providence, Rhode Island-based Bally's becomes the third U.S. sports betting company to have a daily fantasy sports component, along with DraftKings and FanDuel.
Bally's has been on a tear in recent months, adding gambling and media properties as it aims to become a major national player.
“With this acquisition, we are pleased to enter into the high-growth (daily fantasy sports) market," said George Papanier, the company's president and CEO. "Monkey Knife Fight is a unique asset that we look forward to incorporating into Bally’s constantly growing omnichannel portfolio of land-based casinos and iGaming platforms.”
Bally's recent moves include the purchase of Bally's casino in Atlantic City, a media partnership with Sinclair Broadcast Group and its pending acquisition of Bet.Works.
The company plans to integrate Monkey Knife Fight's geographic presence in 37 states, Washington, D.C., and Canada, with Sinclair’s portfolio of 21 regional sports networks.
Monkey Knife fight has about 180,000 registered users, 80,000 of whom have made monetary deposits in order to play.
Papanier said Monkey Knife Fight will support Bally’s plans to develop a potential customer database in states that have not yet adopted sports betting but which are considered lucrative potential markets, including California, Florida and Texas, as well as in Canada.
The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021.
___
Follow Wayne Parry at http://twitter.com/WayneParryAC.
7 Retail Stocks That Defied The Pandemic
When the COVID-19 pandemic struck, there was no reason to think a retailer, any retailer, would be able to come out alive. After all, the economy looked at a month or more of shut-down, and most retailers survive on a thread of profits. Most analysts failed to consider the health of the economy going into the pandemic and what that meant for spending power.
The U.S. economy was on the brink of acceleration way back in February of 2020. It was a different time, employment was at its strongest in decades, and the consumer was flush. Yes, the stimulus checks helped drive the trends I am alluding to, but spending on Stay-at-Home, Home-Improvement, and Outdoor Living began well before those checks were mailed.
We are about to show you a group of stocks that are able to defy the pandemic. Some of them were perfectly positioned for the crisis and surfed it like the wave of profits it was. Some were able to adjust and come back fighting. Others circled the wagons and waited out the storm. In all cases, the businesses are supported by a healthy eCommerce presence and benefit from brand recognition, a combination that has digital sales up triple-digits from 2019. And some of them pay a good dividend too!
View the "7 Retail Stocks That Defied The Pandemic".