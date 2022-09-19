50% OFF
Baltic states close borders to Russians over Ukraine war

Mon., September 19, 2022 | Monika Scislowska, Associated Press

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The three Baltic states neighboring Russia closed their borders on Monday to most Russians in response to the wide public support in Russia for its war on Ukraine.

The decision was reached earlier this month by the prime ministers of Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and of Poland, which borders Kaliningrad — a Russian exclave on the Baltic Sea, surrounded by Lithuania and Poland — saying the move would protect the security of the three European Union nations.

“Russia is an unpredictable and aggressive state. Three quarters of its citizens support the war. It is unacceptable that people who support the war can freely travel around the world, into Lithuania, the EU," Lithuania's Interior Minister Agne Bilotaite said Monday.

"These are also security aspects, because such support for hostilities can pose threats to the security of our country and the EU as a whole,” she said.

The ministry said that 11 Russian citizens were stopped from entering Lithuania starting at midnight. Most were trying to enter by land from the Kaliningrad region or from neighboring Belarus. No incidents were reported.

Poland already has a number of restrictions on Russian travelers, but there were no immediate indications of further restrictions starting on Monday, even though the agreement between the four nations said the measure should be introduced by Sept. 19.

Under the ban, Russians wishing to travel to the Baltic countries as tourists or for business, sports or culture purposes will not be allowed in, even if they have valid visas for the EU’s no-checks Schengen zone. There will be a few exceptions, for humanitarian reasons, for Russian dissidents, diplomats in office, transport employees, family members of EU citizens, as well as Russians with residence permits or long-stay national visas from Schengen countries.

The countries cannot, however, stop Russian citizens from entering via another Schengen nation. They want similar measures to be taken by all 27 EU member states, but that has not been agreed so far, although some travel restrictions have been already introduced.


The Czech Republic, which does not share a border with Russia, was one of the first EU countries to stop issuing visas to Russian citizens. The government in Prague approved the measure the day after the Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

___

AP writers Liudas Dapkus in Vilnius, Lithuania, Jari Tanner in Tallinn, Estonia, and Karel Janicek in Prague contributed.

7 Solar Stocks Leading the Clean Energy Boom

Solar is one of the fastest growing sectors in the stock market. And the recent clean energy bill that passed through the U.S. Congress as part of the Inflation Reduction Act is likely to keep that growth going. By some estimates, solar installation may triple over the next five years.

But the bullish outlook for this sector is about more than the funding the industry will receive. The Biden administration announced in June that it was suspending tariffs on solar panel components from four countries. This will be a key step in helping to untangle the supply chain for the necessary components.

This two-pronged strategy will be key to the sector achieving the Biden administration's goal of having 45% of the nation's energy supply coming from solar by 2050. That's up from the 4% the sector supplied in 2020.  

In this presentation, we're highlighting seven solar stocks that stand to benefit as solar becomes an increasingly cost-effective option for consumers and for businesses.

View the "7 Solar Stocks Leading the Clean Energy Boom".

