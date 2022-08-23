Bangladesh cuts school, office hours to save electricity

S&P 500   4,137.99
DOW   33,063.61
QQQ   314.36
Oil Services: Who Will Lead The Rebound?
"White Gold" is the New Oil (Ad)
Analog Devices Reveals Semiconductor Demand Problems
Ukraine: 9,000 of its troops killed since Russia began war
US Govt. Injects $100's of Millions Into Lithium (Ad)
Three Ways To Find Hot Stocks In A Tepid Market 
Bed Bath & Beyond Meat: Is BYND the Next Big Short Squeeze?
"White Gold" is the New Oil (Ad)
Three Industrial Stocks That Can Weather a Stormy Recession
Should You Buy These Copper Stocks Ahead Of Monster Demand?
S&P 500   4,137.99
DOW   33,063.61
QQQ   314.36
Oil Services: Who Will Lead The Rebound?
"White Gold" is the New Oil (Ad)
Analog Devices Reveals Semiconductor Demand Problems
Ukraine: 9,000 of its troops killed since Russia began war
US Govt. Injects $100's of Millions Into Lithium (Ad)
Three Ways To Find Hot Stocks In A Tepid Market 
Bed Bath & Beyond Meat: Is BYND the Next Big Short Squeeze?
"White Gold" is the New Oil (Ad)
Three Industrial Stocks That Can Weather a Stormy Recession
Should You Buy These Copper Stocks Ahead Of Monster Demand?
S&P 500   4,137.99
DOW   33,063.61
QQQ   314.36
Oil Services: Who Will Lead The Rebound?
"White Gold" is the New Oil (Ad)
Analog Devices Reveals Semiconductor Demand Problems
Ukraine: 9,000 of its troops killed since Russia began war
US Govt. Injects $100's of Millions Into Lithium (Ad)
Three Ways To Find Hot Stocks In A Tepid Market 
Bed Bath & Beyond Meat: Is BYND the Next Big Short Squeeze?
"White Gold" is the New Oil (Ad)
Three Industrial Stocks That Can Weather a Stormy Recession
Should You Buy These Copper Stocks Ahead Of Monster Demand?
S&P 500   4,137.99
DOW   33,063.61
QQQ   314.36
Oil Services: Who Will Lead The Rebound?
"White Gold" is the New Oil (Ad)
Analog Devices Reveals Semiconductor Demand Problems
Ukraine: 9,000 of its troops killed since Russia began war
US Govt. Injects $100's of Millions Into Lithium (Ad)
Three Ways To Find Hot Stocks In A Tepid Market 
Bed Bath & Beyond Meat: Is BYND the Next Big Short Squeeze?
"White Gold" is the New Oil (Ad)
Three Industrial Stocks That Can Weather a Stormy Recession
Should You Buy These Copper Stocks Ahead Of Monster Demand?

Bangladesh cuts school, office hours to save electricity

Tue., August 23, 2022 | Julhas Alam, Associated Press

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Schools in Bangladesh will close an additional day each week and government offices and banks will shorten their work days by an hour to reduce electricity usage amid concerns over rising fuel prices and the impact of the Ukraine war.

The reduced hours take effect Wednesday. In Bangladesh, most schools are closed on Fridays, but now will also close on Saturdays, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said Monday.

He said government offices and banks will cut their work days to seven hours from the previous eight hours, but that private offices will be allowed to set their own schedules.

Supply disruptions caused by the Ukraine war have led to soaring world prices for energy and food.

Bangladesh has been taking measures in recent weeks to ease pressure on its declining foreign currency reserves. Last month, fuel prices were raised by more than 50%. The government says it is exploring options to get cheaper fuel from Russia under a special arrangement.

The decision has drawn criticism, but the government said it is necessary to cut losses amid rising international fuel prices. Small street protests against the higher prices have taken place in recent weeks, and the government said domestic prices will be adjusted after international prices ease.

The country has been suffering more frequent power cuts after the government suspended operations of all diesel-run power plants, reducing daily electricity production by 1,000 megawatts.

But authorities have promised to continue supplying power to industrial zones to help support the country’s $416 billion economy, which has been growing rapidly over the last decade.

The country’s opposition has accused the government of failing to control corruption and eliminate losses in the energy sector.

In July, Bangladesh sought an unspecified loan from the International Monetary Fund, becoming the third country in South Asia to do so recently after Sri Lanka and Pakistan.


Rahul Anand, division chief in the IMF’s Asia and Pacific Department, said in a recent consultation that Bangladesh was not in a crisis situation and its external position was “very different from several countries in the region.”

“Bangladesh has a low risk of debt distress and is very different from Sri Lanka,” he was quoted as saying by the Dhaka-based The Business Standard Daily.

Bangladesh’s foreign currency reserves have dwindled to around $40 billion.

7 Sports Betting Stocks to Buy for Their Long-Term Possibilities

Since 2018, one of the most compelling sectors for growth-oriented investors is the sports betting sector. That was the year the U.S. Supreme Court allowed states to legalize sports betting. Since then 30 states have taken that step including New York and New Jersey which are two key markets. In fact, the state of New York broke a record when it legalized online sports betting in January 2022.

This makes it a good time to consider investing in sports betting stocks. Many of these stocks are trading at significant discounts as part of the broad market sell-off. The reason for this is competition. There are a nearly endless number of online sportsbooks competing for consumer dollars.

And it would appear there's enough revenue to go around. According to Data Bridge Market Research, the global sports betting market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 10.26% between now and 2029.

With that said, sports betting stocks are definitely risk-on assets. And the payoff may be years away.  But if you have time and have a tolerance for risk, here are seven sports betting stocks to consider for solid upside gains.

View the "7 Sports Betting Stocks to Buy for Their Long-Term Possibilities".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastESG - Profitably Invest Your Values

David McNatt discusses ESG investing and offers ways to avoid pitfalls and to understand exactly what kinds of companies you are buying.

Listen Now to ESG - Profitably Invest Your Values

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.