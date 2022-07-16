Bank Name Reports Earnings Win, Revenue Miss

One of the latest bank names to report earnings this week is PNC Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PNC). The company posted better-than-expected second-quarter earnings of $3.39 per share, but its revenue of $5.12 billion came in below estimates. PNC was last seen up 0.8% to trade at $152.13, but earlier the security fell to a new 17-month low of $146.43.

Shares have today breached support at the $150 level. Longer term, the 60-day moving average has been guiding PNC lower since February, and the equity is still down 24.2% year-to-date.

Analysts have yet to chime in after the results, but already lean bearish towards PNC Financial Services stock. Of the 14 analysts in coverage, 10 carry a lukewarm "hold" or worse rating.

Meanwhile, options volume is running at five times the intraday average today. So far, 3,231 calls and 2,736 puts have already crossed the tape. The August 160 call is the most popular, but positions are currently being opened at the July 140 put, which will expire after today's close.

Whoever coined the expression that patience is a virtue probably never invested money in the equity markets. It can be excruciating to see a stock's price plummet. And that's particularly true when the stock was possibly at all-time highs just one year ago.

Here's the good news. In some cases, the reasons you liked the stock still exist. If that's true, then there's reason to believe that the stock price may recover.

The bad news is there's no way to know for sure when that will be. And anyone who says they do is not telling you the truth.

So what's an investor to do? We believe the answer is to be selective. And right now that means looking at best-in-class stocks that are built to ride out recessions.

In this special presentation, we'll give you seven stocks to consider as you look for safe stocks that give you an opportunity for growth and that pay a dividend for good measure. Here are the 7 recession-proof stocks that will let you wait out this bear market.