Bank of America 2Q profit more than doubles, tops forecast

Bank of America Corp. said Wednesday that second-quarter net income more than doubled to $9.22 billion from $3.53 billion a year ago.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank said it had earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter ended June 30, up from 37 cents in the year-ago quarter.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 77 cents per share.

The nation’s second-largest bank posted revenue of $22.62 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $21.47 billion, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $21.77 billion. Year-ago revenue was $22.33 billion.

Bank of America shares have increased 32% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P 500 index has risen 16%. The stock has climbed 65% in the last 12 months.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company MarketRank™ Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target Bank of America (BAC) 2.0 $39.86 -1.9% 1.81% 17.11 Buy $40.22

