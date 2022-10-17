Bank of America, BP rise; Fox, NGM Biopharmaceuticals fall

$200 OFF
MarketBeat All Access
Get 30 days free. Save 50% your first year.
  •  days
  •  Hours
  •  Minutes
  •  Seconds
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,677.95 (+2.65%)
DOW   30,185.82 (+1.86%)
QQQ   270.02 (+3.56%)
AAPL   142.56 (+3.02%)
MSFT   238.00 (+4.13%)
META   134.30 (+5.95%)
GOOGL   100.12 (+3.69%)
AMZN   113.99 (+6.63%)
TSLA   219.95 (+7.30%)
NVDA   118.91 (+5.91%)
NIO   12.22 (+4.00%)
BABA   76.81 (+5.19%)
AMD   58.05 (+3.77%)
T   15.31 (+2.13%)
MU   53.57 (+1.61%)
CGC   2.52 (+7.23%)
F   11.80 (+1.11%)
GE   68.64 (+1.58%)
DIS   97.35 (+3.07%)
AMC   6.33 (+5.50%)
PYPL   84.65 (+5.19%)
PFE   43.66 (+1.87%)
NFLX   245.14 (+6.58%)
S&P 500   3,677.95 (+2.65%)
DOW   30,185.82 (+1.86%)
QQQ   270.02 (+3.56%)
AAPL   142.56 (+3.02%)
MSFT   238.00 (+4.13%)
META   134.30 (+5.95%)
GOOGL   100.12 (+3.69%)
AMZN   113.99 (+6.63%)
TSLA   219.95 (+7.30%)
NVDA   118.91 (+5.91%)
NIO   12.22 (+4.00%)
BABA   76.81 (+5.19%)
AMD   58.05 (+3.77%)
T   15.31 (+2.13%)
MU   53.57 (+1.61%)
CGC   2.52 (+7.23%)
F   11.80 (+1.11%)
GE   68.64 (+1.58%)
DIS   97.35 (+3.07%)
AMC   6.33 (+5.50%)
PYPL   84.65 (+5.19%)
PFE   43.66 (+1.87%)
NFLX   245.14 (+6.58%)
S&P 500   3,677.95 (+2.65%)
DOW   30,185.82 (+1.86%)
QQQ   270.02 (+3.56%)
AAPL   142.56 (+3.02%)
MSFT   238.00 (+4.13%)
META   134.30 (+5.95%)
GOOGL   100.12 (+3.69%)
AMZN   113.99 (+6.63%)
TSLA   219.95 (+7.30%)
NVDA   118.91 (+5.91%)
NIO   12.22 (+4.00%)
BABA   76.81 (+5.19%)
AMD   58.05 (+3.77%)
T   15.31 (+2.13%)
MU   53.57 (+1.61%)
CGC   2.52 (+7.23%)
F   11.80 (+1.11%)
GE   68.64 (+1.58%)
DIS   97.35 (+3.07%)
AMC   6.33 (+5.50%)
PYPL   84.65 (+5.19%)
PFE   43.66 (+1.87%)
NFLX   245.14 (+6.58%)
S&P 500   3,677.95 (+2.65%)
DOW   30,185.82 (+1.86%)
QQQ   270.02 (+3.56%)
AAPL   142.56 (+3.02%)
MSFT   238.00 (+4.13%)
META   134.30 (+5.95%)
GOOGL   100.12 (+3.69%)
AMZN   113.99 (+6.63%)
TSLA   219.95 (+7.30%)
NVDA   118.91 (+5.91%)
NIO   12.22 (+4.00%)
BABA   76.81 (+5.19%)
AMD   58.05 (+3.77%)
T   15.31 (+2.13%)
MU   53.57 (+1.61%)
CGC   2.52 (+7.23%)
F   11.80 (+1.11%)
GE   68.64 (+1.58%)
DIS   97.35 (+3.07%)
AMC   6.33 (+5.50%)
PYPL   84.65 (+5.19%)
PFE   43.66 (+1.87%)
NFLX   245.14 (+6.58%)

Bank of America, BP rise; Fox, NGM Biopharmaceuticals fall

Mon., October 17, 2022 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Bank of America Corp., up $1.92 to $33.62.

The bank beat Wall Street's third-quarter financial forecasts.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc., up $6.72 to $306.71.

The investment bank is reportedly planning to reorganize some of its operations.

Continental Resources Inc., up $5.92 to $74.14.

The oil producer is being taken private as part of a deal with founder Harold G. Hamm.

Credit Suisse Group AG, up 16 cents to $4.55.

The investment bank Credit Suisse will pay $495 million as part of a settlement with the U.S. over mortgage-backed securities.

Fox Corp., down $2.97 to $28.58.

Rupert Murdoch is considering recombining the company that owns Fox News with other media assets, including The Wall Street Journal.

BP Plc., up 15 cents to $30.48.

The oil and gas company is buying Archaea Energy for about $4.1 billion, including debt.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc., down $8.14 to $3.41.

The biopharmaceutical company gave investors a disappointing update on a potential treatment for eye disease.

Green Dot Corp., down 23 cents to $19.29.

The digital banking and financial technology company fired its CEO.

Should you invest $1,000 in Credit Suisse Group right now?

Before you consider Credit Suisse Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Credit Suisse Group wasn't on the list.

While Credit Suisse Group currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Green Dot (GDOT)
2.1389 of 5 stars		$19.25-1.4%N/A21.15Moderate Buy$34.14
The Goldman Sachs Group (GS)
3.3757 of 5 stars		$306.73+2.2%3.26%6.93Hold$404.81
Bank of America (BAC)
3.4877 of 5 stars		$33.65+6.2%2.62%10.52Moderate Buy$44.71
BP (BP)
2.7116 of 5 stars		$30.49+0.5%4.66%-8.71Hold$32.76
NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM)
2.2329 of 5 stars		$3.39-70.6%N/A-1.96Buy$31.40
Credit Suisse Group (CS)
2.4091 of 5 stars		$4.55+3.6%0.88%-3.18Hold$6.39
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastDown Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar

Brian Mulberry brings three large-cap ideas today and discusses why one utility may have potential beyond the traditional role of a dividend payer

Listen Now to Down Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.