Bank Of America, Goldman Sachs Q2 2022 Earnings Top Estimates

50% OFF
MarketBeat Daily Premium
Just $99 for a limited time (normally $199)
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,893.30 (+1.63%)
DOW   31,514.63 (+1.42%)
QQQ   293.86 (+1.54%)
AAPL   148.54 (+1.00%)
MSFT   256.17 (+0.76%)
META   171.54 (+2.58%)
GOOGL   111.65 (+2.40%)
AMZN   115.41 (+1.45%)
TSLA   724.67 (+0.42%)
NVDA   164.23 (+2.00%)
NIO   19.94 (-4.32%)
BABA   103.24 (+0.10%)
AMD   84.09 (+3.27%)
MU   61.80 (+2.23%)
CGC   2.54 (-1.93%)
T   20.84 (+1.51%)
GE   65.92 (+3.52%)
F   12.63 (+5.60%)
DIS   97.51 (+1.89%)
AMC   17.12 (+3.51%)
PFE   51.12 (+0.73%)
PYPL   75.41 (+1.73%)
NFLX   193.83 (+1.52%)
S&P 500   3,893.30 (+1.63%)
DOW   31,514.63 (+1.42%)
QQQ   293.86 (+1.54%)
AAPL   148.54 (+1.00%)
MSFT   256.17 (+0.76%)
META   171.54 (+2.58%)
GOOGL   111.65 (+2.40%)
AMZN   115.41 (+1.45%)
TSLA   724.67 (+0.42%)
NVDA   164.23 (+2.00%)
NIO   19.94 (-4.32%)
BABA   103.24 (+0.10%)
AMD   84.09 (+3.27%)
MU   61.80 (+2.23%)
CGC   2.54 (-1.93%)
T   20.84 (+1.51%)
GE   65.92 (+3.52%)
F   12.63 (+5.60%)
DIS   97.51 (+1.89%)
AMC   17.12 (+3.51%)
PFE   51.12 (+0.73%)
PYPL   75.41 (+1.73%)
NFLX   193.83 (+1.52%)
S&P 500   3,893.30 (+1.63%)
DOW   31,514.63 (+1.42%)
QQQ   293.86 (+1.54%)
AAPL   148.54 (+1.00%)
MSFT   256.17 (+0.76%)
META   171.54 (+2.58%)
GOOGL   111.65 (+2.40%)
AMZN   115.41 (+1.45%)
TSLA   724.67 (+0.42%)
NVDA   164.23 (+2.00%)
NIO   19.94 (-4.32%)
BABA   103.24 (+0.10%)
AMD   84.09 (+3.27%)
MU   61.80 (+2.23%)
CGC   2.54 (-1.93%)
T   20.84 (+1.51%)
GE   65.92 (+3.52%)
F   12.63 (+5.60%)
DIS   97.51 (+1.89%)
AMC   17.12 (+3.51%)
PFE   51.12 (+0.73%)
PYPL   75.41 (+1.73%)
NFLX   193.83 (+1.52%)
S&P 500   3,893.30 (+1.63%)
DOW   31,514.63 (+1.42%)
QQQ   293.86 (+1.54%)
AAPL   148.54 (+1.00%)
MSFT   256.17 (+0.76%)
META   171.54 (+2.58%)
GOOGL   111.65 (+2.40%)
AMZN   115.41 (+1.45%)
TSLA   724.67 (+0.42%)
NVDA   164.23 (+2.00%)
NIO   19.94 (-4.32%)
BABA   103.24 (+0.10%)
AMD   84.09 (+3.27%)
MU   61.80 (+2.23%)
CGC   2.54 (-1.93%)
T   20.84 (+1.51%)
GE   65.92 (+3.52%)
F   12.63 (+5.60%)
DIS   97.51 (+1.89%)
AMC   17.12 (+3.51%)
PFE   51.12 (+0.73%)
PYPL   75.41 (+1.73%)
NFLX   193.83 (+1.52%)

Bank Of America, Goldman Sachs Q2 2022 Earnings Top Estimates

Monday, July 18, 2022 | ValueWalk

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) and Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) both topped consensus estimates for their second-quarter earnings results despite tumbling numbers. Goldman reported a 48% decline in profits to $7.73 per share or $2.8 billion on the back of tumbling investment banking revenue across the industry. However, Goldman's earnings still came in over $1 higher than the average analyst estimate from Refinitiv.

Meanwhile, Bank of America reported a 32% drop in earnings at 73 cents per share or $6.25 billion. The firm recorded a $523 million provision due to credit losses.

Q2 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Goldman Sachs Q2 2022 Earnings Results

Analysts had estimated $6.58 per share for Goldman Sachs' earnings, compared to the actual result of $7.73 per share. Revenue came in at $11.86 billion, compared to the consensus of $10.86 billion.

Despite the tumbling investment banking revenue industrywide, fixed-income traders generated about $700 million more revenue than had been expected. Goldman Sachs reported $3.6 billion in fixed-income revenue, compared to the $2.9 billion that had been estimated via StreetAccount.

The firm cited "significantly higher" trading activity in interest rates, commodities and currencies for the outperformance. Goldman posted an 11% increase in equities revenue, which rose to $2.86 billion versus the $2.68 billion that had been expected. Asset management revenue tumbled 79% to $1.08 billion on the back of losses in publicly traded stocks and smaller private equity gains. However, it came out slightly ahead of the estimate of $924.4 million.


Investment banking plunged 41% to $2.14 billion, similar to the results reported by Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase, although it topped the estimate of $2.07 billion. Goldman Sachs blamed a steep drop in equity and debt issuance for the division's plummeting revenue. The firm added that its deals backlog also shrank quarter over quarter, suggesting that potential initial public offerings and mergers are being killed instead of delayed.

Goldman Sachs stock rose more than 2% in midday trading.

Bank Of America Q2 2022 Earnings Results

Bank of America's earnings of 78 cents per share compared to the consensus estimate of 75 cents per share. However, $425 million in regulatory-related expenses took a bite out of the firm's profits. In the same quarter a year ago, Bank of America enjoyed a $1.6 billion boost as borrowers were more creditworthy than expected.

Revenue came in at $22.8 billion versus the estimated $22.67 billion. Net interest income rose 22% to $12.4 billion on the back of rising interest rates and loan growth. Chief Financial Officer Alastair Borthwick told analysts on the firm's earnings call Monday morning that they could see an additional $900 million to $1 billion boost from those same factors in the third quarter and at least as much from them in the fourth.

Noninterest expenses rose 2% year over year, including $425 million costs related to regulatory matters. About half of the amount pertained to fines revealed last week. Regulators fined Bank of America in connection with how it handled unemployment benefits during the pandemic and an industrywide probe into the use of messaging apps by trading personnel.

Investment banking fees plunged 47% to $1.1 billion, barely missing the consensus of $1.7 billion. Fixed-income trading revenue rose 19% to $2.3 billion, while equities revenue rose 2% to $1.7 billion, with both coming in at around the consensus.

Bank of America stock rose by about 0.5% in midday trading.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Bank of America (BAC)
2.9274 of 5 stars		$33.03+2.4%2.54%9.44Moderate Buy$47.39
The Goldman Sachs Group (GS)
3.2602 of 5 stars		$308.14+2.3%2.60%5.98Moderate Buy$421.23
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 


7 Small-Cap Stocks that Present Long-Term Growth Opportunities

Before you invest in small-cap stocks, you should be comfortable with the risk that they present. By definition, a small-cap stock is one that has a market capitalization of less than $2 billion. But this leaves them prone to volatility. And when the market goes through a sell-off or correction these stocks can suffer steep losses.

Those concerns are being amplified as the Federal Reserve is pledging to raise interest rates as part of their efforts to implement a less accommodative monetary policy. And that means if your investment timeline ends in the next few years, you may want to look elsewhere.

However, if you have a longer time horizon, quality small-cap stocks have historically provided investors with an opportunity for high growth.  In this special presentation, we're looking at seven small-cap stocks. Some have an interesting story that is playing out right now. Others have a narrative that should provide a catalyst for the stock once the economy is back on firm footing.

Here are seven small-cap stocks we believe deserve a closer look.



View the "7 Small-Cap Stocks that Present Long-Term Growth Opportunities".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastYou CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here's How!

In this episode, Kate chats with regular guest Rob Isbitts, who, as always, debunks some traditional investing ideas, such as “buy the dip” and only going long while the market is in rally mode.

Listen Now to You CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here's How!

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.