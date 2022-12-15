S&P 500   3,995.32
DOW   33,966.35
QQQ   286.51
12 Ways to Start the New Year Off on the Right Financial Foot
Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023? 
REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher 
China won't report asymptomatic COVID cases in further shift
Federal Reserve raises its key rate for 7th time this year but by a slower half-point as inflation pressures ease
Twitter suspends account that tracked owner Elon Musk's jet
Bank of England hikes key interest rate for 9th time in row but joins US Fed in slowing pace as inflation eases slightly

Thu., December 15, 2022 | The Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — Bank of England hikes key interest rate for 9th time in row but joins US Fed in slowing pace as inflation eases slightly.

