Bank of England holds fire as it awaits Brexit developments

A woman wears a face mask as she steps out of Bank underground station, in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. The United Kingdom is beginning a mass vaccination campaign to inoculate the population against COVID-19 virus, with the elderly, vulnerable and key workers among the first to receive the first part of the inoculation. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
LONDON (AP) — The Bank of England opted against injecting another dose of stimulus into the British economy as it waits to hear whether a post-Brexit trade deal between the U.K. and the European Union is agreed in time for the new year.
In a statement released Thursday, it said the nine rate-setters on the Monetary Policy Committee voted unanimously to keep the bank's main interest rate at the record low of 0.1% as well as maintaining the monetary stimulus already in place.
It said the main news since it boosted its bond-buying program by a further 150 billion pounds ($200 billion) in November has been the successful trialling of coronavirus vaccines and the rollout in the U.K. of the one developed by America's Pfizer and German biotechnology firm BioNTech.
“This is likely to reduce the downside risks to the economic outlook from COVID,” the committee said.
However, the committee warned that recent global activity has been affected by the resurgence of the virus and the associated re-imposition of restrictions. U.K. growth is set to be weaker than anticipated in November.
The British economy is expected to end this year around 12% smaller than it started as a result of the pandemic and the restrictions on business activity and public life. That would be its deepest recession in three centuries.
The committee said the outlook remains “unusually uncertain” and “depends on the evolution of the pandemic and measures taken to protect public health, as well as the nature of, and transition to, the new trading arrangements between the European Union and the United Kingdom.”
The bank's forecasts are based on the assumption of a smooth adjustment to a new tariff-free trading relationship between the EU and the U.K. However, concerns remain that they won't strike a deal and discussions are ongoing. Were a deal not to emerge, tariffs and quotas would be imposed on many goods traded between the two sides, a development that most economists think would hurt the British economy relatively more.
Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey recently warned that failing to reach a new trade deal would have a greater long-term impact on the British economy than the long-term impact of the coronavirus pandemic, which in the short term has led to the country’s sharpest recession in more than three centuries.
Without specifying, the bank also said Thursday that it stands ready to do more if inflation remains way below target. Currently, the U.K.'s annual inflation rate stands at just 0.3%, way below the bank's target of 2%.
7 Cloud Computing Stocks to Lift Your Portfolio to New Heights
Cloud computing sounds complicated, and it has become more sophisticated as it evolves. However, the basic idea behind the cloud is the same. The “cloud” is a euphemistic term for the delivery of different services via the internet. In its early days, the cloud was used exclusively for data storage. Here’s an easy example of why this was important.
Back when the internet was cutting its teeth, I worked in marketing communications. The need to comply with Total Quality Control Systems (TQCS) for our largest clients meant we had to save every version of our files. Every. Single. One.
Now imagine that you’re producing a 120-page product catalog complete with photos and charts. Your hard drive is burning up just thinking about it. Yet that “data” had to be stored somewhere. And so we had a virtual server farm to try to warehouse all these graphic intensive (and memory sucking) files until we could archive them.
Other than the storage nightmare, consider that it was a pain to work remotely. You could copy a file from the server, but then were you working on the right file? I’m sure at least one person is reading this who remembers this pain.
The cloud takes that away. Cloud computing allows you to store files on a secure, remote server that everyone can access anywhere they have an internet connection. But it’s become so much more than that. Cloud computing now gives businesses a platform from which they can create applications and software. If that sounds confusing, I hope to simplify it in this presentation.
To help you understand which cloud computing stocks, you may want to add to your portfolio, and we’ve created this special presentation. These are seven of the cloud computing stocks that will continue to grow with the sector.
View the "7 Cloud Computing Stocks to Lift Your Portfolio to New Heights".