Bank of England keeps UK rates at record low of 0.1%

Thursday, June 24, 2021 | The Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — The Bank of England kept its main interest rate at the record low of 0.1% on Thursday and updated its growth predictions for the British economy following the lifting of many coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

In a prepared statement accompanying its decision, the bank's rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee voted unanimously to keep borrowing rates unchanged.

It sounded a relatively upbeat tone about the British economy since the committee last met in early May. It said bank staff have revised their expectations higher for second quarter growth by around 1.5 percentage points since then as restrictions on economic activity have eased. The bank now expects output in June to be only around 2.5% below its level in the fourth quarter of 2019, just before the pandemic struct.

It said the recovery has been most pronounced in the consumer-facing services for which restrictions were loosened in April.

Restrictions across the U.K. have been lifted over recent months following a monthlong winter lockdown. However, the most recent planned easing for England that had been due to begin this week, lifting of all remaining restrictions on social contact, was delayed by four weeks because of a resurgence in the virus, this one the more dangerous delta variant.

The committee appeared to take a fairly sanguine view on the recent spike in inflation. Like others, the U.K. has seen price pressures increase in recent months as the global economy rebounds.

It said it “does not intend to tighten monetary policy at least until there is clear evidence that significant progress is being made in eliminating spare capacity and achieving the 2% inflation target sustainably.”

Inflation in the U.K. rose in the year to May to 2.1%, above the bank's target of 2%.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained


7 Tech Stocks That Will Avoid Government Regulation

As if investing in the tech sector did not carry enough risk, there’s a new threat to the tech part of your portfolio. There is a growing sense that the United States Congress will seek to regulate some of the largest tech companies.

At this point, it looks like several of the FAANG stocks (Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, and Alphabet/Google) may be the initial targets. Some regulation, particularly regarding data security and privacy – not to mention censorship - would be welcome. But we all know it’s not likely to stop there.

What will more extreme regulation look like? If the most vocal members of Congress hold sway, some of these companies may get broken up or face utility-like regulation. From an investment standpoint, it just adds uncertainty.

The good news is that the tech sector encompasses many companies that are likely to avoid government regulation. With areas like cybersecurity, support for remote work, and mobile gaming to continue to pick up steam, there are other areas that can help boost your portfolio.

And in this special presentation, we’ll give you seven of our picks for tech stocks that will avoid government regulation.

View the "7 Tech Stocks That Will Avoid Government Regulation".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.