S&P 500   4,709.85
DOW   35,927.43
QQQ   397.05
Is FedEx A Buy Before Earnings?
Nordstrom Stock is a Tax Loss Buy
Stocks fall on Wall Street ahead of Fed policy statement
These 3 Meme Stocks are Back to Earth…Time to Buy?
Fed will tighten credit faster and sees 3 rate hikes in 2022
REV Group, Inc Pulls Back Into A Buying Opportunity 
3 Quality Tech Stocks to Buy on the Dip
S&P 500   4,709.85
DOW   35,927.43
QQQ   397.05
Is FedEx A Buy Before Earnings?
Nordstrom Stock is a Tax Loss Buy
Stocks fall on Wall Street ahead of Fed policy statement
These 3 Meme Stocks are Back to Earth…Time to Buy?
Fed will tighten credit faster and sees 3 rate hikes in 2022
REV Group, Inc Pulls Back Into A Buying Opportunity 
3 Quality Tech Stocks to Buy on the Dip
S&P 500   4,709.85
DOW   35,927.43
QQQ   397.05
Is FedEx A Buy Before Earnings?
Nordstrom Stock is a Tax Loss Buy
Stocks fall on Wall Street ahead of Fed policy statement
These 3 Meme Stocks are Back to Earth…Time to Buy?
Fed will tighten credit faster and sees 3 rate hikes in 2022
REV Group, Inc Pulls Back Into A Buying Opportunity 
3 Quality Tech Stocks to Buy on the Dip
S&P 500   4,709.85
DOW   35,927.43
QQQ   397.05
Is FedEx A Buy Before Earnings?
Nordstrom Stock is a Tax Loss Buy
Stocks fall on Wall Street ahead of Fed policy statement
These 3 Meme Stocks are Back to Earth…Time to Buy?
Fed will tighten credit faster and sees 3 rate hikes in 2022
REV Group, Inc Pulls Back Into A Buying Opportunity 
3 Quality Tech Stocks to Buy on the Dip

Bank of England raises interest rates to combat inflation

Thursday, December 16, 2021 | Pan Pylas, Associated Press


A woman wears a face mask while walking crossing a road outside the Bank of England, in the financial district, known as The City, in London, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. With prices rising at the fastest pace in a decade in the run-up to Christmas, households up and down the United Kingdom could do without an increase in their loans and mortgages if the Bank of England decides to raise interest rates Thursday Dec. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, File)

LONDON (AP) — The Bank of England raised interest rates in the United Kingdom on Thursday to combat surging consumer prices, becoming the first central bank among the world’s leading economies to do so since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The increase in the bank's main rate to 0.25% from the record low of 0.1% was a surprise given the rapid spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus across the country, which is already hurting many businesses, particularly those in the hospitality sector.

But with consumer price inflation running at 5.1%, more than double the bank's target of 2%, the vast majority on the bank's rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee decided action was needed now. For many households struggling with rising prices, it's likely to be another hit to their incomes, at least in the short-term, with mortgages and loans set to increase, too.

The Bank of England’s decision comes a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced it would speed up its tightening of credit as inflation reached a 40-year high in November. In contrast, the European Central Bank is expected to sound a note of caution as it also meets Thursday.

Minutes of the Bank of England's decision showed that eight of the nine members of the rate-setting panel backed the increase.

It sent the pound soaring in currency markets. Soon after the decision, it was trading 0.7% higher at $1.3355.


7 Retail Stocks to Buy After Strong Quarterly Earnings

Earnings season follows a predictable pattern. Bank stocks report first; then big tech stocks weigh in. And now, late in earnings season, we hear from the retail sector. Investors were expecting strong numbers and, for the most part, retailers delivered.

However, for some retailers, this may become a “sell the news” event.

That’s because on August 16, before the big-name retailers reported, the U.S. Retail Sales Report showed a 1.1% decline in retail sales in July from June. So while retail sales for the last two quarters will be strong, investors are wondering if the sector is entering a period of slowing growth. Concern about the Delta variant perhaps bringing more restrictions to the retail sector adds to the concern.

However, sectors don’t move in lockstep. In every market, there are strong performers even in tough economic conditions. This was true during the pandemic. And it’s true in the recovery. Summer is traditionally a slower season overall for retail. The July numbers probably do not reflect all of the back-to-school purchases. And, of course, stores are already beginning to prepare for the holiday season.

View the "7 Retail Stocks to Buy After Strong Quarterly Earnings".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.