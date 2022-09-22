Bank of England rate hike avoids more aggressive step

50% OFF
MarketBeat All Access
Get 30 days free. Save 50% your first year.
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,789.93
DOW   30,183.78
QQQ   283.56
3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
Is This Stock On Your Radar (Ad)
Save $40 On an HP ProBook During Our Refurbished Event
Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
Get Your Portfolio in the Game Today! (Ad)
General Mills: Superior Returns With Less Volatility
Trump accused of vast fraud in suit by NY attorney general
Get Your Portfolio in the Game Today! (Ad)
Stocks swing, yields rise as Fed steps up inflation fight
US stocks gain ground ahead of latest interest rate hike
S&P 500   3,789.93
DOW   30,183.78
QQQ   283.56
3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
Is This Stock On Your Radar (Ad)
Save $40 On an HP ProBook During Our Refurbished Event
Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
Get Your Portfolio in the Game Today! (Ad)
General Mills: Superior Returns With Less Volatility
Trump accused of vast fraud in suit by NY attorney general
Get Your Portfolio in the Game Today! (Ad)
Stocks swing, yields rise as Fed steps up inflation fight
US stocks gain ground ahead of latest interest rate hike
S&P 500   3,789.93
DOW   30,183.78
QQQ   283.56
3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
Is This Stock On Your Radar (Ad)
Save $40 On an HP ProBook During Our Refurbished Event
Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
Get Your Portfolio in the Game Today! (Ad)
General Mills: Superior Returns With Less Volatility
Trump accused of vast fraud in suit by NY attorney general
Get Your Portfolio in the Game Today! (Ad)
Stocks swing, yields rise as Fed steps up inflation fight
US stocks gain ground ahead of latest interest rate hike
S&P 500   3,789.93
DOW   30,183.78
QQQ   283.56
3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
Is This Stock On Your Radar (Ad)
Save $40 On an HP ProBook During Our Refurbished Event
Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
Get Your Portfolio in the Game Today! (Ad)
General Mills: Superior Returns With Less Volatility
Trump accused of vast fraud in suit by NY attorney general
Get Your Portfolio in the Game Today! (Ad)
Stocks swing, yields rise as Fed steps up inflation fight
US stocks gain ground ahead of latest interest rate hike

Bank of England rate hike avoids more aggressive step

Thu., September 22, 2022 | The Associated Press

A general view of the Bank of England in the City of London, Thursday, March 17, 2022. Britain’s central bank is under pressure make another big interest rate hike Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, with inflation outpacing other major economies but the U.S. Federal Reserve and other banks acting more aggressively to get prices under control. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s central bank raised its key interest rate by another half-percentage point Thursday, avoiding more aggressive steps to tame inflation that the U.S. Federal Reserve and other banks have taken.

The Bank of England raised its benchmark rate to 2.25%, matching its half-point increase last month — the biggest hike in 27 years. The decision was delayed a week as the United Kingdom mourned Queen Elizabeth II and follows economic relief measures announced by new Prime Minister Liz Truss’ government that are expected to ease inflation short term.

It is the bank’s seventh straight move to increase borrowing costs as rising food and energy prices fuel a cost-of-living crisis that is considered the worst in a generation. Despite facing a slumping currency, tight labor market and inflation near its highest in four decades, officials decided against acting more boldly as large hikes threaten to tip the economy into recession.

The U.K. decision comes during a busy week for central bank action. A day earlier, the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked rates by three-quarters of a point for the third consecutive time and forecast that more large increases were ahead.

Also Thursday, the Swiss central bank enacted its biggest-ever hike to its key interest rate.

The meeting will “tell us not only how worried policymakers are about the slide in sterling and other UK markets, but also how the government’s decision to cap household/business energy prices will translate into monetary policy," said James Smith, developed markets economist with ING bank.

Surging inflation is a worry for the bank because it eats away at consumers' purchasing power. The traditional tool to combat inflation is raising interest rates, which reduces demand and therefore prices, by making it more expensive to borrow money.

Inflation in the United Kingdom is running at 9.9%, close to it's highest level since 1982 and five times higher than the Bank of England's 2% target. The British pound is at its weakest against the dollar in 37 years, contributing to imported inflation.


The central bank warned last month that U.K. inflation would peak at 13.1% by the end of this year and trigger a prolonged recession.

Since then, Truss’ government has unveiled a massive relief program that caps spiraling energy bills for households and businesses. Economists say the measures mean inflation will peak at a lower level and then fall faster next year.

The Bank of England avoided pressure to go bigger even as other banks around the world take aggressive action against inflation fueled by the global economy's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and then Russia's war in Ukraine.

This month, Sweden’s central bank raised its key interest rate by a full percentage point, while the European Central Bank delivered its largest-ever rate increase with a three-quarter point hike for the 19 countries that use the euro currency.

7 Railroad Stocks to Keep Your Portfolio Chugging Along

Railroad stocks aren't the most glamorous of choices. Moving items from point A to point B is not supposed to be. In fact, it's something that most of us take for granted. That predictability, however, is why there's room for these stocks in every portfolio.

You can say the world has become smaller. And there's no question that airplanes and last-mile delivery play a significant role in the global economy. But there's still a significant role for railroads. To begin with, they can transport some things that other forms of transport cannot. Second, there will always be demand for rail freight.

And railroad stocks pay you to own them because of the dividend. Like utility stocks, many of these companies offer stable dividends which, in some cases have increased over time.

In this presentation, we're looking at seven railroad stocks that can help provide your portfolio with consistent income and a little growth when the economy is strong.

View the "7 Railroad Stocks to Keep Your Portfolio Chugging Along".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastDo These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?

ETF portfolio manager, Dave Gilreath offers a perspective on “dividend achievers” and why these deserve a role in your portfolio

Listen Now to Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.