S&P 500   3,785.62 (+0.88%)
DOW   31,461.56 (+1.22%)
QQQ   276.00 (+0.21%)
AAPL   146.97 (-0.20%)
MSFT   244.12 (+0.83%)
META   128.39 (-1.25%)
GOOGL   101.40 (+0.27%)
AMZN   120.42 (+0.92%)
TSLA   207.63 (-3.18%)
NVDA   125.16 (+0.40%)
NIO   10.12 (-9.72%)
BABA   64.05 (-11.26%)
AMD   59.12 (+0.51%)
T   17.39 (+1.70%)
MU   56.40 (+0.62%)
F   12.23 (+0.33%)
DIS   102.47 (+0.42%)
AMC   6.47 (-0.31%)
PYPL   84.58 (+0.76%)
PFE   45.11 (+0.36%)
NFLX   290.89 (+0.46%)
Bank Stock Could Bring Early Presents For Dividend Investors

Mon., October 24, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Last Monday, we profiled Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) and the earnings beat that helped the stock gap higher by 6.1%. Last Wednesday, Oct 19, the company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share, payable on December 30 to shareholders of record as of December 2. With this, the company offers a forward dividend of $0.88 at a dividend yield of 2.59%.

Moreover, Bank of America is expected to end fiscal 2022 with a 10.9% decline in earnings for fiscal 2022. However, it is estimated to report a 6.2% increase in revenue for fiscal 2022. In addition, estimates predict 9.3% revenue growth and 16.7% earnings growth for fiscal 2023. Furthermore, Bank of America holds $853.52 billion in cash and $556.38 billion in total debt on its balance sheet, potentially setting the stock up for a recovery in the coming year.

Last week was BAC's best weekly win since Jan. 7. Even after last week's fireworks, the shares are down 22% in 2022, with their descending 160-day moving average still looming above. This trendline hasn't been toppled on a closing basis since Feb. 24.

BAC Stock Chart

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

