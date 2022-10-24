Bank Stock Could Bring Early Presents For Dividend Investors

Last Monday, we profiled Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) and the earnings beat that helped the stock gap higher by 6.1%. Last Wednesday, Oct 19, the company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share, payable on December 30 to shareholders of record as of December 2. With this, the company offers a forward dividend of $0.88 at a dividend yield of 2.59%.

Moreover, Bank of America is expected to end fiscal 2022 with a 10.9% decline in earnings for fiscal 2022. However, it is estimated to report a 6.2% increase in revenue for fiscal 2022. In addition, estimates predict 9.3% revenue growth and 16.7% earnings growth for fiscal 2023. Furthermore, Bank of America holds $853.52 billion in cash and $556.38 billion in total debt on its balance sheet, potentially setting the stock up for a recovery in the coming year.

Last week was BAC's best weekly win since Jan. 7. Even after last week's fireworks, the shares are down 22% in 2022, with their descending 160-day moving average still looming above. This trendline hasn't been toppled on a closing basis since Feb. 24.

Since 2018, one of the most compelling sectors for growth-oriented investors is the sports betting sector. That was the year the U.S. Supreme Court allowed states to legalize sports betting. Since then 30 states have taken that step including New York and New Jersey which are two key markets. In fact, the state of New York broke a record when it legalized online sports betting in January 2022.

This makes it a good time to consider investing in sports betting stocks. Many of these stocks are trading at significant discounts as part of the broad market sell-off. The reason for this is competition. There are a nearly endless number of online sportsbooks competing for consumer dollars.

And it would appear there's enough revenue to go around. According to Data Bridge Market Research, the global sports betting market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 10.26% between now and 2029.

With that said, sports betting stocks are definitely risk-on assets. And the payoff may be years away. But if you have time and have a tolerance for risk, here are seven sports betting stocks to consider for solid upside gains.

