Bank Stock Could Hit Highest Level Since April

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) was last seen up 0.4% to trade at $73.66, adding to its 16.5% quarter-to-date lead. The security remains down 12.5% in 2022, however, as it struggles with a ceiling at the $75 area, which emerged after the stock's August rally lost steam at the $77 region. It looks like shares may soon topple this area of resistance, though, as SCHW just pulled back to a trendline with historically bullish implications. According to Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White's latest study, Charles Schwab stock is within one standard deviation of its 40-day moving average. The equity has seen seven similar signals in the last three years, and was higher one month later 71% of the time, averaging an 8.1% gain. A move of similar magnitude would place SCHW above the $79 level for the first time since April.

Though analysts are already mostly optimistic towards Charles Schwab stock, there's still some room for upgrades. Of the 14 analysts in coverage, four still call the equity a tepid "hold."

Mid-cap stocks are defined as those of companies that have a market capitalization (market cap) between $2 billion and $10 billion. This is a class of stocks that can offer solid growth and value. However, mid-cap stocks can be overlooked by even the most experienced investors.

One of the advantages of owning mid-cap stocks is diversification. Large-cap stocks can mitigate much of the volatility in the market, but they also can limit the upside growth. Small-cap stocks may offer strong growth potential, but they may not be a good choice for investors with a low-risk tolerance. By contrast, the right mid-cap stocks can be a Goldilocks alternative.

In this presentation, we're analyzing seven mid-cap stocks that are showing a nice mix of growth and value. The stocks cover a variety of sectors, and there are stocks for investors of all styles.

View the "7 Mid-Cap Stocks That Can be the Perfect Fit at Any Time".