S&P 500   3,855.76 (-0.15%)
DOW   31,819.14 (-0.28%)
QQQ   290.69 (+0.74%)
AAPL   150.47 (+1.33%)
MSFT   253.92 (+2.14%)
META   180.90 (+0.77%)
GOOGL   91.11 (+0.53%)
AMZN   92.43 (+1.87%)
TSLA   174.48 (+0.60%)
NVDA   229.66 (+0.00%)
NIO   8.55 (+0.47%)
BABA   82.90 (-0.07%)
AMD   82.01 (-0.80%)
T   18.30 (-0.71%)
F   12.03 (-0.58%)
MU   53.90 (-1.88%)
CGC   2.03 (-0.98%)
GE   88.97 (-2.23%)
DIS   92.60 (-1.04%)
AMC   5.46 (+1.49%)
PYPL   72.61 (-1.12%)
PFE   39.86 (+1.19%)
NFLX   293.51 (+0.26%)
Bank stocks tumble following industry failures; S&P 500 dips just 0.2% as other stocks climb on hopes for easier rates

Mon., March 13, 2023 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Bank stocks tumble following industry failures; S&P 500 dips just 0.2% as other stocks climb on hopes for easier rates.

