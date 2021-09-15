Banks, energy companies lead stocks higher on Wall Street

Wednesday, September 15, 2021 | Damian J. Troise, AP Business Writer

Fred Demarco, Meric Greenbaum
Trader Fred DeMarco, left, and specialist Meric Greenbaum work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. Stocks were modestly higher in morning trading Wednesday, helped by higher energy prices which in turn pushed energy companies higher. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Banks and energy companies helped lead stocks higher in afternoon trading Wednesday, lifting the benchmark S&P 500 to a gain for the week.

The S&P 500 index was up 0.5% as of 12:38 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 157 points, or 0.5%, to 34,734 and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.2%.

The gains were broad, with more than 70% of stocks in the benchmark S&P 500 rising. Technology companies and health care stocks also made solid gains, while companies that rely on direct consumer spending, including travel-related businesses, fell.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.32% from 1.27% late Tuesday. Banks benefitted from the higher yields, which allow them to charge more lucrative interest on loans. Citigroup rose 1.9% and Capital One rose 2.6%.

Oil prices rose more than 3% and natural gas prices rose 2.5% as the oil and gas industry continues to sort through the damage caused by hurricane season in the Gulf. Disruptions have been more pronounced than originally expected, and there's been some oil spills from some refineries.

ExxonMobil was up more than 2.7%, which was helping lift the blue chips more than the rest of the market. Occidental Petroleum was up more than 5% and Marathon Oil was up more than 6%.

Casino stocks were falling following reports of a possible crackdown on the industry by Chinese officials in Macau, the former Portuguese colony and gambling center. MGM Resorts was down 3.8% and Wynn Resorts was down 7.4%.

Investors have been navigating a choppy market as they try to determine how rising cases of COVID-19 because of the highly contagious delta variant will impact economic growth. The employment market has been slow to recover and consumer spending has been tempered in recent months.

Wall Street will get get more information on jobs and consumer spending on Thursday when the Labor Department releases its weekly report on unemployment benefits and the Commerce Department releases retail sales data for August.

Should you invest $1,000 in MGM Resorts International right now?

Before you consider MGM Resorts International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and MGM Resorts International wasn't on the list.

While MGM Resorts International currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Marathon Oil (MRO)3.0$12.47+6.3%1.60%-18.07Buy$15.10
Citigroup (C)3.1$70.41+2.4%2.90%7.08Buy$80.53
MGM Resorts International (MGM)2.2$40.11-3.1%0.02%-15.73Hold$42.45
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.