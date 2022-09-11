'Barbarian' is top film amid late-summer box office doldrums

S&P 500   4,067.36
DOW   32,151.71
QQQ   307.09
Small nuke reactors emerge as energy option, but risks loom
Sell every Stock except ONE (Ad)
4 Low-Key Secrets to Entrepreneurial Success Every Founder Should Know
Coastal storm cools California heat wave, dampens wildfire
Sell every Stock except ONE (Ad)
Russian forces retreat amid Ukrainian counteroffensive
Coastal storm cools California heat wave, dampens wildfire
The media is right about one thing – we are about to witness a huge economic crisis... (Ad)
As small businesses raise prices, some customers push back
US announces $40 million agricultural aid to Sri Lanka
S&P 500   4,067.36
DOW   32,151.71
QQQ   307.09
Small nuke reactors emerge as energy option, but risks loom
Sell every Stock except ONE (Ad)
4 Low-Key Secrets to Entrepreneurial Success Every Founder Should Know
Coastal storm cools California heat wave, dampens wildfire
Sell every Stock except ONE (Ad)
Russian forces retreat amid Ukrainian counteroffensive
Coastal storm cools California heat wave, dampens wildfire
The media is right about one thing – we are about to witness a huge economic crisis... (Ad)
As small businesses raise prices, some customers push back
US announces $40 million agricultural aid to Sri Lanka
S&P 500   4,067.36
DOW   32,151.71
QQQ   307.09
Small nuke reactors emerge as energy option, but risks loom
Sell every Stock except ONE (Ad)
4 Low-Key Secrets to Entrepreneurial Success Every Founder Should Know
Coastal storm cools California heat wave, dampens wildfire
Sell every Stock except ONE (Ad)
Russian forces retreat amid Ukrainian counteroffensive
Coastal storm cools California heat wave, dampens wildfire
The media is right about one thing – we are about to witness a huge economic crisis... (Ad)
As small businesses raise prices, some customers push back
US announces $40 million agricultural aid to Sri Lanka
S&P 500   4,067.36
DOW   32,151.71
QQQ   307.09
Small nuke reactors emerge as energy option, but risks loom
Sell every Stock except ONE (Ad)
4 Low-Key Secrets to Entrepreneurial Success Every Founder Should Know
Coastal storm cools California heat wave, dampens wildfire
Sell every Stock except ONE (Ad)
Russian forces retreat amid Ukrainian counteroffensive
Coastal storm cools California heat wave, dampens wildfire
The media is right about one thing – we are about to witness a huge economic crisis... (Ad)
As small businesses raise prices, some customers push back
US announces $40 million agricultural aid to Sri Lanka

'Barbarian' is top film amid late-summer box office doldrums

Sun., September 11, 2022 | Andrew Dalton, AP Entertainment Writer

This image released by 20th Century Studios shows Georgina Campbell in a scene from "Barbarian." (20th Century Studios via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The horror film “Barbarian” won the weekend by bringing in $10 million, according to studio estimates Sunday, as the late-summer doldrums at the box office continued.

Director Zach Cregger's debut from Disney's 20th Century Studios premiered at San Diego Comic-Con in July and opened Friday on 2,340 screens.

“Barbarian” tells the story of a young woman (Georgina Campbell) who finds her Airbnb-rented house weirdly occupied by a stranger (Bill Skarsgård) in a half-ruined section of Detroit. It goes on to subvert several horror conventions.

The hardly head-turning numbers were expected in a nearly always slow September, with the bigger movies of fall and the holiday season many weeks away. “Barbarian” nearly earned back its $10.5 million budget in its first weekend.

Coming in a distant second, but playing on just 810 screens, was “Brahmāstra: Part One: Shiva,” an Indian, Hindi-language fantasy epic from Star Studios, another subsidiary of Disney.

The film written and directed by Ayan Mukerji, about a DJ named Shiva who discovers a connection with the element of fire and an ability to awaken a supernatural super-powerful weapon, earned $4.4 million in its first weekend in North America.

Long-running Hollywood fare, “Bullet Train” and “Top Gun: Maverick,” occupied the three and four spots.

“Bullet Train” has brought in $92.5 million in six weeks and “Top Gun: Maverick” has earned $705.7 million in 16 weeks and stands as the fifth highest-grossing domestic film of all time.

More quiet weeks likely lie ahead before a surge of expected big earners, including “Halloween Ends” and “Black Adam," arrive in October.

Soon after that, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” kicks off the holiday box office season and an even bigger round of expectations.

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.


1. “Barbarian,” $10 million.

2. “Brahmastra Part One: Shiva,” $ 4.4 million.

3. “Bullet Train,” $3.25 million.

4. “Top Gun: Maverick,” $3.2 million.

5. “DC League of Super-Pets,” $2.8 million.

6. “The Invitation," $2.6 million.

7. “Lifemark,” $2.2 million.

8. “Beast,” $1.8 million.

9. “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” $1.65 million.

10. “Spider Man: No Way Home,” $1.3 million.

___

Follow AP Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton on Twitter: https://twitter.com/andyjamesdalton

10 Recession-Proof Stocks That Will Let You Wait Out the Bear

Whoever coined the expression that patience is a virtue probably never invested money in the equity markets. It can be excruciating to see a stock's price plummet. And that's particularly true when the stock was possibly at all-time highs just one year ago.

Here's the good news. In some cases, the reasons you liked the stock still exist. If that's true, then there's reason to believe that the stock price may recover.

The bad news is there's no way to know for sure when that will be. And anyone who says they do is not telling you the truth.

So what's an investor to do? We believe the answer is to be selective. And right now that means looking at best-in-class stocks that are built to ride out recessions.

In this special presentation, we'll give you seven stocks to consider as you look for safe stocks that give you an opportunity for growth and that pay a dividend for good measure. Here are the 7 recession-proof stocks that will let you wait out this bear market.

View the "10 Recession-Proof Stocks That Will Let You Wait Out the Bear".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastStock Market, Bad News is Good News

Michael Wang of Prometheus Alternative Investments discusses how individuals should approach their portfolios as the summer rally seems to have fizzled.

Listen Now to Stock Market, Bad News is Good News

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.