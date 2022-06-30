×
QQQ   277.56 (-2.20%)
AAPL   135.33 (-2.80%)
MSFT   255.02 (-2.01%)
META   160.77 (-1.93%)
GOOGL   2,157.27 (-3.44%)
AMZN   103.95 (-4.56%)
TSLA   673.46 (-1.75%)
NVDA   149.92 (-3.54%)
NIO   21.02 (-3.84%)
BABA   112.24 (-3.27%)
AMD   76.40 (-2.04%)
MU   54.63 (-2.48%)
CGC   2.74 (-21.71%)
T   20.89 (-0.29%)
GE   62.02 (-2.62%)
F   10.97 (-4.77%)
DIS   92.90 (-2.88%)
AMC   13.19 (-3.37%)
PFE   51.61 (+1.32%)
PYPL   68.07 (-4.76%)
NFLX   170.97 (-4.14%)
Barcelona sells part of its TV rights for $215 million

Thursday, June 30, 2022 | The Associated Press


FC Barcelona club President Joan Laporta pauses during a news conference in Barcelona, Spain, on Aug. 6, 2021. Spain Barcelona’s members late on Thursday approved a plan to sale part of its television rights and future revenues from merchandise and licensing in hopes of injecting an immediate 600 million euros ($631 million) into the debt-ridden Spanish club. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort, File)

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona sold some of its television rights for more than 200 million euros to help its finances, the club said on Thursday.

The Catalan club said investment firm Sixth Street will invest 207.5 million euros ($215 million) in exchange for 10% of the club’s Spanish league TV rights for the next 25 years.

Barcelona called the agreement “a major step forward in the improvement of the club’s financial resources and competitive positioning.”

The club said the transaction allows Barcelona to generate total capital gains of 267 million euros ($277 million) for the current season.

“We are activating economic levers and executing on our patient, sustainable, and efficient strategy to strengthen the club’s financial footing,” club president Joan Laporta said. “Sixth Street is a proven supporter of football, an experienced investor across global sports and media, and a partner that will contribute significant knowledge and resources while allowing us to independently manage our operations.”

Barcelona has been slowly recovering financially after struggles that led to the departure of star Lionel Messi last year.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


