Barclays to invest $40M in English women's soccer as sponsor

Wednesday, December 15, 2021 | The Associated Press


Chelsea's Ji So-yun, second right and Magdalena Eriksson, right, celebrate, after the women's FA Cup soccer final match between Arsenal and Chelsea, at Wembley Stadium, in London, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. (Zac Goodwin/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — Barclays is doubling its investment in English women's football as part of its sponsorship of the top two divisions.

The bank has extended a deal through 2025 to be the title sponsor of the Football Association-run Women's Super League and it will also now be linked to the second-tier Championship.

Barclays said it would invest more than 30 million pounds ($40 million) in the women's game and for younger girls over the next three years, compared with 15 million pounds under the first deal with the FA from 2019.

“Barclays have played a crucial role in the growth of women’s and girls’ football," Kelly Simmons, the FA’s director of women’s professional game, said in a statement. “So it is excellent news that they are committing to a new record investment in the women’s and girls’ pyramid until 2025.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


