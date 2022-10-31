Barrage of Russian strikes hits key Ukrainian infrastructure

S&P 500   3,901.06
DOW   32,861.80
QQQ   281.22
The Dos and Don'ts of Wearing a Halloween Costume at Work
5 “Diamonds in the Rough” (Ad)pixel
Workers leave iPhone factory in Zhengzhou amid COVID curbs
Musk tweets link to an unfounded conspiracy theory
5 “Diamonds in the Rough” (Ad)pixel
Krispy Kreme Deal with McDonalds Could Be a Gamechanger
Why is AbbVie Stock Falling, but Still Good Long-Term?
Under $5 a Share (Ad)pixel
Asian markets higher ahead of Fed rates decision
Here’s Why Quest Diagnostics Stock Should Be in Your Portfolio
S&P 500   3,901.06
DOW   32,861.80
QQQ   281.22
The Dos and Don'ts of Wearing a Halloween Costume at Work
5 “Diamonds in the Rough” (Ad)pixel
Workers leave iPhone factory in Zhengzhou amid COVID curbs
Musk tweets link to an unfounded conspiracy theory
5 “Diamonds in the Rough” (Ad)pixel
Krispy Kreme Deal with McDonalds Could Be a Gamechanger
Why is AbbVie Stock Falling, but Still Good Long-Term?
Under $5 a Share (Ad)pixel
Asian markets higher ahead of Fed rates decision
Here’s Why Quest Diagnostics Stock Should Be in Your Portfolio
S&P 500   3,901.06
DOW   32,861.80
QQQ   281.22
The Dos and Don'ts of Wearing a Halloween Costume at Work
5 “Diamonds in the Rough” (Ad)pixel
Workers leave iPhone factory in Zhengzhou amid COVID curbs
Musk tweets link to an unfounded conspiracy theory
5 “Diamonds in the Rough” (Ad)pixel
Krispy Kreme Deal with McDonalds Could Be a Gamechanger
Why is AbbVie Stock Falling, but Still Good Long-Term?
Under $5 a Share (Ad)pixel
Asian markets higher ahead of Fed rates decision
Here’s Why Quest Diagnostics Stock Should Be in Your Portfolio
S&P 500   3,901.06
DOW   32,861.80
QQQ   281.22
The Dos and Don'ts of Wearing a Halloween Costume at Work
5 “Diamonds in the Rough” (Ad)pixel
Workers leave iPhone factory in Zhengzhou amid COVID curbs
Musk tweets link to an unfounded conspiracy theory
5 “Diamonds in the Rough” (Ad)pixel
Krispy Kreme Deal with McDonalds Could Be a Gamechanger
Why is AbbVie Stock Falling, but Still Good Long-Term?
Under $5 a Share (Ad)pixel
Asian markets higher ahead of Fed rates decision
Here’s Why Quest Diagnostics Stock Should Be in Your Portfolio

Barrage of Russian strikes hits key Ukrainian infrastructure

Mon., October 31, 2022 | Andrew Meldrum And Hanna Arhirova, Associated Press

Russian tanks damaged in recent fighting are seen near the recently retaken village of Kamianka, Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A massive barrage of Russian strikes on Monday morning hit critical infrastructure in Kyiv, Kharkiv and other cities in apparent retaliation for what Moscow alleged was a Ukrainian attack on its Black Sea Fleet over the weekend.

Loud explosions were heard across the Ukrainian capital in the early morning as residents prepared to go to work. Some of them received text messages from the emergency services about the threat of a missile attack, and air raid sirens wailed for three straight hours.

Large areas of the city were cut off from power and water supplies as a result, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said. Local authorities were working to restore a damaged energy facility that supplies power to 350,000 apartments in the capital, he said.

In the outlying region, authorities warned people to be prepared for a long power outage because of the emergency cuts. Kyiv region Gov. Oleksii Kuleba also said that one person was wounded and a number of houses were damaged as a result of this morning attack.

In Kharkiv, two strikes hit critical infrastructure facilities, according to the authorities, and the subway ceased operating. Officials also warned about possible power outages in the city of Zaporizhzhia resulting from the strikes there.

Critical infrastructure objects were also hit in the Cherkasy region southeast of Kyiv, and explosions were reported in other regions of Ukraine. In the Kirovohrad region of central Ukraine, the energy facility was hit, according to local authorities. In Vinnytsia, a missile that was shot down landed on civilian buildings, resulting in damage but no casualties, according to regional Gov. Serhii Borzov.

Some parts of Ukrainian railways were also cut off from power, the Ukrainian Railways reported.

The attack comes two days after Russia accused Ukraine of a drone attack against Russia’s Black Sea Fleet off the coast of the annexed Crimean Peninsula. Ukraine has denied the attack, saying that Russia mishandled its own weapons, but Moscow still announced halting its participation in a U.N.-brokered deal to allow safe passage of ships carrying grain from Ukraine.


Commenting on Monday's attacks, the head of Ukraine's presidential office Andriy Yermak said that Russian forces “continue to fight with civilian facilities.”

“We will persevere, and generations of Russians will pay a high price for their disgrace,” Yermak said.

Deputy head of the presidential office Kyrylo Tymoshenko said urgent power shutdowns were being carried out after “Russian terrorists once again launched a massive strike on energy facilities in a number of Ukrainian regions.”

It's the second time this month that Russia unleashed a massive barrage of strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure. On Oct. 10, a similar attack rocked the war-torn country following an explosion on the Kerch Bridge linking annexed Crimea to mainland Russia — an incident Moscow blamed on Kyiv.

This time, however, the Ukrainian forces say they were able to intercept most of the missiles launched by Russia.

Ukraine's air force said that more than 50 X-101/X-555 cruise missiles were launched from Tu-95/Tu-160 strategic aviation missile-carrying aircraft from the north of the Caspian Sea and from the area around the Russian city of Volgodonsk in the Rostov region. A total of 44 of them were shot down.

The Russian military haven't yet commented on the attack.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

7 Water Stocks to Buy as the World Dries Up

Many of us will read this and be oblivious to the worldwide crisis. But if the current trends continue, it will become real to all of us soon enough. Most of us learned in elementary school that 97% of the world's water is salt water. And only about 1% of the total water supply is drinkable.

That is becoming difficult math for several areas of the world. A severe, multi-year drought is causing water levels to sink to historically low levels. And the federal government is threatening to cut water use by 25% in the most-affected states of Arizona, California, and Nevada.

And even if we're not put under water restrictions, we are all likely to see higher costs for food. One reason for that is that about 25% of the nation's food supply comes from California. An American Farm Bureau Federation survey conducted in 2021 found that 40% of farmers sold off part of their cattle herds.

 But opportunities present themselves in the midst of crisis, and this is no difference. In this special presentation, we're looking at seven water stocks that look like smart buys as the world grapples for solutions.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest Podcast3 Small Caps With Big Upside

The three stocks discussed have small market capitalizations. In a market pullback, small stocks get hit first but are also the ones that do best in a new rally

Listen Now to 3 Small Caps With Big Upside

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.