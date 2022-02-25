Bath & Body Works criticism a possible lesson: Charity CEO

S&P 500   4,372.93 (+1.96%)
DOW   33,986.29 (+2.29%)
QQQ   344.22 (+1.10%)
AAPL   164.71 (+1.21%)
MSFT   295.90 (+0.44%)
FB   208.64 (+0.50%)
GOOGL   2,676.54 (+0.86%)
AMZN   3,068.63 (+1.37%)
TSLA   803.12 (+0.29%)
NVDA   237.87 (+0.16%)
BABA   106.98 (-1.79%)
NIO   20.72 (-2.36%)
AMD   119.82 (+2.75%)
CGC   7.07 (-1.12%)
MU   89.48 (+0.73%)
GE   96.58 (+4.37%)
T   24.03 (+3.44%)
F   17.83 (+3.97%)
DIS   149.03 (-0.25%)
AMC   16.98 (-3.96%)
PFE   47.98 (+4.40%)
PYPL   109.13 (+3.91%)
ACB   3.77 (-1.82%)
S&P 500   4,372.93 (+1.96%)
DOW   33,986.29 (+2.29%)
QQQ   344.22 (+1.10%)
AAPL   164.71 (+1.21%)
MSFT   295.90 (+0.44%)
FB   208.64 (+0.50%)
GOOGL   2,676.54 (+0.86%)
AMZN   3,068.63 (+1.37%)
TSLA   803.12 (+0.29%)
NVDA   237.87 (+0.16%)
BABA   106.98 (-1.79%)
NIO   20.72 (-2.36%)
AMD   119.82 (+2.75%)
CGC   7.07 (-1.12%)
MU   89.48 (+0.73%)
GE   96.58 (+4.37%)
T   24.03 (+3.44%)
F   17.83 (+3.97%)
DIS   149.03 (-0.25%)
AMC   16.98 (-3.96%)
PFE   47.98 (+4.40%)
PYPL   109.13 (+3.91%)
ACB   3.77 (-1.82%)
S&P 500   4,372.93 (+1.96%)
DOW   33,986.29 (+2.29%)
QQQ   344.22 (+1.10%)
AAPL   164.71 (+1.21%)
MSFT   295.90 (+0.44%)
FB   208.64 (+0.50%)
GOOGL   2,676.54 (+0.86%)
AMZN   3,068.63 (+1.37%)
TSLA   803.12 (+0.29%)
NVDA   237.87 (+0.16%)
BABA   106.98 (-1.79%)
NIO   20.72 (-2.36%)
AMD   119.82 (+2.75%)
CGC   7.07 (-1.12%)
MU   89.48 (+0.73%)
GE   96.58 (+4.37%)
T   24.03 (+3.44%)
F   17.83 (+3.97%)
DIS   149.03 (-0.25%)
AMC   16.98 (-3.96%)
PFE   47.98 (+4.40%)
PYPL   109.13 (+3.91%)
ACB   3.77 (-1.82%)
S&P 500   4,372.93 (+1.96%)
DOW   33,986.29 (+2.29%)
QQQ   344.22 (+1.10%)
AAPL   164.71 (+1.21%)
MSFT   295.90 (+0.44%)
FB   208.64 (+0.50%)
GOOGL   2,676.54 (+0.86%)
AMZN   3,068.63 (+1.37%)
TSLA   803.12 (+0.29%)
NVDA   237.87 (+0.16%)
BABA   106.98 (-1.79%)
NIO   20.72 (-2.36%)
AMD   119.82 (+2.75%)
CGC   7.07 (-1.12%)
MU   89.48 (+0.73%)
GE   96.58 (+4.37%)
T   24.03 (+3.44%)
F   17.83 (+3.97%)
DIS   149.03 (-0.25%)
AMC   16.98 (-3.96%)
PFE   47.98 (+4.40%)
PYPL   109.13 (+3.91%)
ACB   3.77 (-1.82%)

Bath & Body Works criticism a possible lesson: Charity CEO

Friday, February 25, 2022 | Haleluya Hadero, AP Business Writer


Bath & Body Works products for Black History Month are on display on Feb. 11, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Fla. The head of a civil rights nonprofit that receives donations from Bath & Body Works said she hopes the criticism of the company’s Black History Month Collection becomes a learning experience. (Erica Van Buren/The Daytona Beach News-Journal via AP)

The head of a civil rights nonprofit receiving donations from Bath & Body Works said she hopes the criticism of the company’s Black History Month collection becomes a learning experience.

The maker of home and body fragrances caught some heat on social media earlier this month when it unveiled its latest collection featuring some of its popular products in new packaging inspired by traditional African mud cloth.

A Bath & Body Works spokesperson said in an emailed statement that the company “collaborated with in-house and external Black designers” as well as Black associates and customers to inform their approach to the collection. However, some were put off by the products — which included a “unity” coconut sandalwood hand soap, “empowered” teakwood body spray, and “confident” champagne-scented body cream.

“It just seems like a lazy way to try to connect with a really deep and complex community,” said Ashley Yates, a Black activist and media director for the Oakland-based nonprofit Planting Justice.

The company’s rollout of the collection came with an announcement it was donating $500,000 — less than 0.01% of its 2021 net sales of $7.88 billion — to the National Urban League and the Columbus Urban League, an affiliate of the National Urban League in the Ohio capital near the company's headquarters.

“We respect everyone’s perspective on this sensitive issue, and hope that we all learn from the experience,” Stephanie Hightower, the president & CEO of the Columbus Urban League, said in an emailed statement.

Hightower said the company has been an “active supporter” of her organization for the last decade and donates to “Empowerment Day,” its annual signature event. She said the company’s associates have also been “frequent and engaged” volunteers and have helped with the organization’s COVID-19 vaccination drives.

The National Urban League did not reply to a request for comment.

Yates, the activist, believes more should've been done to prepare for the launch of the collection.

“I think if they had made it a little bit more clear the steps that they did take to engage with the community, (it) probably would have gone a little better for them,” the 36-year-old said. “Instead of just throwing it out there.”

After George Floyd’s death sparked an avalanche of protests against racism and police brutality in 2020, many corporations promised to diversify their workforce, support minority-owned businesses and donate to community organizations. But some analysts say many of them are struggling to hit the right tone.

“There’s this heavy weight of expectation on their shoulders that they must make a statement about most kinds of social issues,” said Dipanjan Chatterjee, a brand analyst at Forrester Research. “The option of sort of being distantly neutral, or burying your head in the sand, just does not bode well anymore."

“But they are not extremely comfortable with knowing what to do,” Chatterjee said. “So they get it wrong on many fronts."

Bath & Body Works said on Wednesday its CEO, Andrew Meslow, would step down in May, citing health reasons. Its Black History Month collection is currently listed on its website.

“Bath & Body Works has a commitment to fostering a culture that is inclusive, embraces social change, takes action and is accountable,” the company spokesperson said. “We value the feedback we have received, and we will continue to listen closely to our associates, customers and community, and use this feedback to shape our future efforts.”

___

Associated Press coverage of philanthropy and nonprofits receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content. For all of AP’s philanthropy coverage, visit https://apnews.com/hub/philanthropy.

Should you invest $1,000 in Bath & Body Works right now?

Before you consider Bath & Body Works, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bath & Body Works wasn't on the list.

While Bath & Body Works currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.