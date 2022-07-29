S&P 500   4,130.29
DOW   32,845.13
QQQ   315.46
US markets keep rising in face of more grim inflation news
pixel
MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
Fetterman harnesses power of social media in Senate campaign
Russian energy corporation Gazprom cuts off gas to Latvia
pixel
Procter's Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
Alex Jones' media company files for bankruptcy amid trial
Zelenskyy visits port as Ukraine prepares to ship out grain
pixel
S&P 500   4,130.29
DOW   32,845.13
QQQ   315.46
US markets keep rising in face of more grim inflation news
pixel
MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
Fetterman harnesses power of social media in Senate campaign
Russian energy corporation Gazprom cuts off gas to Latvia
pixel
Procter's Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
Alex Jones' media company files for bankruptcy amid trial
Zelenskyy visits port as Ukraine prepares to ship out grain
pixel
S&P 500   4,130.29
DOW   32,845.13
QQQ   315.46
US markets keep rising in face of more grim inflation news
pixel
MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
Fetterman harnesses power of social media in Senate campaign
Russian energy corporation Gazprom cuts off gas to Latvia
pixel
Procter's Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
Alex Jones' media company files for bankruptcy amid trial
Zelenskyy visits port as Ukraine prepares to ship out grain
pixel
S&P 500   4,130.29
DOW   32,845.13
QQQ   315.46
US markets keep rising in face of more grim inflation news
pixel
MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
Fetterman harnesses power of social media in Senate campaign
Russian energy corporation Gazprom cuts off gas to Latvia
pixel
Procter's Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
Alex Jones' media company files for bankruptcy amid trial
Zelenskyy visits port as Ukraine prepares to ship out grain
pixel

Bausch Health Stock Hits 27-Year Low on Patent Decision

Thu., July 28, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

The shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) are cratering today, last seen down 50.3% at a roughly 27-year low of $4.32. Today's negative price action came after Delaware federal district court judge Richard Andrews said parts of patents related to subsidiary Salix Pharmaceuticals' drug, Xifaxan, were invalid. The equity was earlier halted for volatility, and is trending on social media trading platform Stocktwits.com.

Bausch Health stock is also seeing an unusual amount of options activity today. In fact, 28,000 calls and 12,000 puts have exchanged hands, which is triple the volume that is typically seen at this point. The most popular is the September 12 call, followed by the August 12 call. 

Short-term options traders have been overwhelmingly bearish towards the security. This is per BHC's Schaeffer's put/call open interest ratio (SOIR) of 1.47, which ranks higher than 97% of annual readings. This means these traders have rarely been more put-biased.

It's not hard to see why -- the security had been struggling to overcome the $10 level since May, after a couple of bear notes knocked it down to the $7 area. Meanwhile, the 60-day moving average has kept a tight lid on the shares for most of 2022. Longer term, BHC is down 85.4% year-over-year.

BHC 60 Day


7 Stocks with the Pricing Power to Push Through High Inflation

When inflation rises, it's not difficult to notice higher prices. But you don't have to be very old to understand the expression that a dollar doesn't buy as much as it used to. The Happy Meal was introduced in 1979 for a price of $1.10. Today, that same meal costs $2.99. Yet, it remains one of the restaurant chain's most popular items. It's also a barometer for the economy because of its convenience for parents.

And consider the iPhone which costs 81% more in 2022 than the initial model that launched in 2007. Yet despite the increase in price, consumers are willing to pay whatever is required.

The key to both of these examples, and others like them, is pricing power. A company that has the ability to raise its prices can maintain its profit margins. That means it delivers consistent results regardless of what's happening in the broader economy. In good times, this may be taken for granted. But when the economy slows down, that consistency stands out.

In this special presentation, we're looking at seven companies with significant pricing power at all times, particularly with inflation currently running at 40-year highs.



View the "7 Stocks with the Pricing Power to Push Through High Inflation".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastPortfolio Management in Market Downturns

Today Kate chats with Clark Kendall, CEO of Kendall Capital. Clark offers some practical steps to allocate your money, as well as invest for tax advantages.

Listen Now to Portfolio Management in Market Downturns

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.