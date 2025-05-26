Free Trial
BC-BOT-Table

Written by The Associated Press
May 26, 2025

xmlns="http://iptc.org/std/NITF/2006-10-18/">CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Est. sales 43,357Fri.'s sales 43,357
Fri.'s open int 295,740DOWN 588
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Est. sales 323,993Fri.'s sales 323,993
Fri.'s open int 1,642,872UP 8,067
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Est. sales 443Fri.'s sales 443
Fri.'s open int 2,567UP 60
SOYBEAN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Est. sales 200,292Fri.'s sales 200,292
Fri.'s open int 842,355DOWN 349
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Est. sales 152,674Fri.'s sales 152,674
Fri.'s open int 594,779UP 2,248
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Est. sales 132,494Fri.'s sales 132,494
Fri.'s open int 592,551UP 1,895

