BC-BOT-Table

xmlns="http://iptc.org/std/NITF/2006-10-18/">CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|Open
|High
|Low
|Last
|Chg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Est. sales 43,357
|Fri.'s sales 43,357
|Fri.'s open int 295,740
|DOWN 588
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Est. sales 323,993
|Fri.'s sales 323,993
|Fri.'s open int 1,642,872
|UP 8,067
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Est. sales 443
|Fri.'s sales 443
|Fri.'s open int 2,567
|UP 60
|SOYBEAN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Est. sales 200,292
|Fri.'s sales 200,292
|Fri.'s open int 842,355
|DOWN 349
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Est. sales 152,674
|Fri.'s sales 152,674
|Fri.'s open int 594,779
|UP 2,248
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Est. sales 132,494
|Fri.'s sales 132,494
|Fri.'s open int 592,551
|UP 1,895
