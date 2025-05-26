BC-BOT-Table

Get earnings alerts: Sign Up

Open High Low Last Chg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Est. sales 43,357 Fri.'s sales 43,357 Fri.'s open int 295,740 DOWN 588 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Est. sales 323,993 Fri.'s sales 323,993 Fri.'s open int 1,642,872 UP 8,067 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Est. sales 443 Fri.'s sales 443 Fri.'s open int 2,567 UP 60 SOYBEAN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Est. sales 200,292 Fri.'s sales 200,292 Fri.'s open int 842,355 DOWN 349 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Est. sales 152,674 Fri.'s sales 152,674 Fri.'s open int 594,779 UP 2,248 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Est. sales 132,494 Fri.'s sales 132,494 Fri.'s open int 592,551 UP 1,895

xmlns="http://iptc.org/std/NITF/2006-10-18/">CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:

