BC-Copper Futures

NEW YORK (AP) — Prices as of 10:00:21 AM Monday, May 26. Copper (COMX) 25,000 lbs.- dollars per lb.

Contract Open High Low Last Change Today's Volume Friday's Volume Jun 25 4.86 4.86 4.80 4.80 -.01 38 1205 Jul 25 4.87 4.89 4.82 4.82 -.01 11770 50563 Aug 25 4.90 4.90 4.85 4.85 -.01 37 225 Sep 25 4.92 4.94 4.87 4.87 -.01 1108 7638 Dec 25 4.98 5.00 4.94 4.94 -.02 332 3497 Mar 26 5.04 5.04 5.02 5.04 +.03 75 1101

Est vol 13,598 Fri.'s vol 67,551 Open int 208,119 Open Interest Change +64

