BC-Copper Futures

NEW YORK (AP) — Prices as of 10:00:21 AM Monday, May 26.
Copper (COMX)
25,000 lbs.- dollars per lb.
|Contract
|Open
|High
|Low
|Last
|Change
|Today's Volume
|Friday's Volume
|Jun 25
|4.86
|4.86
|4.80
|4.80
|-.01
|38
|1205
|Jul 25
|4.87
|4.89
|4.82
|4.82
|-.01
|11770
|50563
|Aug 25
|4.90
|4.90
|4.85
|4.85
|-.01
|37
|225
|Sep 25
|4.92
|4.94
|4.87
|4.87
|-.01
|1108
|7638
|Dec 25
|4.98
|5.00
|4.94
|4.94
|-.02
|332
|3497
|Mar 26
|5.04
|5.04
|5.02
|5.04
|+.03
|75
|1101
Est vol 13,598
Fri.'s vol 67,551
Open int 208,119
Open Interest Change +64
