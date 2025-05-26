BC-Cotton Futures

NEW YORK (AP) — Prices as of 10:00:17 AM Monday, May 26. Cotton (ICE) 50,000 lbs.- dollars per lb.

Contract Open High Low Last Change Today's Volume Thursday's Volume Jul 25 65.74 66.53 65.31 66.11 +.43 18286 15637 Oct 25 68.19 68.19 68.19 68.43 +.01 18 11 Dec 25 68.31 68.94 68.00 68.63 +.32 9292 8755 Mar 26 69.70 70.22 69.40 70.00 +.32 3807 2732 May 26 70.64 71.10 70.46 70.95 +.41 1927 931 Jul 26 71.08 71.08 71.00 71.59 +.01 746 220 Oct 26 69.34 +.43 Dec 26 68.10 68.75 68.01 68.71 +.27 141 71 Mar 27 69.68 +.41 May 27 70.28 +.41

Est vol 34,217 Get earnings alerts: Sign Up Thu.'s vol 28,357 Open int 235,090 Open Interest Change -1640

