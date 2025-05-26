Free Trial
→ Elon Reveals Why There Soon Won’t Be Any Money For Social Security (From Colonial Metals) (Ad)

BC-Cotton Futures

Written by The Associated Press
May 26, 2025

NEW YORK (AP) — Prices as of 10:00:17 AM Monday, May 26.

Cotton (ICE)

50,000 lbs.- dollars per lb.

ContractOpenHighLowLastChangeToday's VolumeThursday's Volume
Jul 2565.7466.5365.3166.11+.431828615637
Oct 2568.1968.1968.1968.43+.011811
Dec 2568.3168.9468.0068.63+.3292928755
Mar 2669.7070.2269.4070.00+.3238072732
May 2670.6471.1070.4670.95+.411927931
Jul 2671.0871.0871.0071.59+.01746220
Oct 2669.34+.43
Dec 2668.1068.7568.0168.71+.2714171
Mar 2769.68+.41
May 2770.28+.41

Est vol 34,217

Thu.'s vol 28,357

Open int 235,090

Open Interest Change -1640

Where Should You Invest $1,000 Right Now?

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

With the proliferation of data centers and electric vehicles, the electric grid will only get more strained. Download this report to learn how energy stocks can play a role in your portfolio as the global demand for energy continues to grow.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Recent Videos

These 5 Small Stocks Could Deliver Huge Returns
ACT FAST! Congress Is POURING Into This Stock
The Hottest AI Stock You Haven’t Bought Yet

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines