BC-Crude Futures

NEW YORK (AP) — Prices as of 10:00:16 AM Monday, May 26.
Light Sweet Crude (NYMX)
1,000 bbl.- dollars per bbl.
|Contract
|Open
|High
|Low
|Last
|Change
|Today's Volume
|Friday's Volume
|Jul 25
|61.70
|62.14
|61.29
|61.42
|-.11
|37133
|250701
|Aug 25
|61.06
|61.53
|60.69
|60.80
|-.13
|10968
|112256
|Sep 25
|60.59
|60.98
|60.14
|60.23
|-.16
|10351
|88937
|Oct 25
|60.17
|60.50
|59.72
|59.78
|-.19
|7408
|34709
|Nov 25
|59.91
|60.25
|59.51
|59.58
|-.18
|4926
|26954
|Dec 25
|59.84
|60.23
|59.43
|59.50
|-.19
|10423
|67100
|Jan 26
|59.87
|60.16
|59.50
|59.53
|-.19
|3410
|10364
|Feb 26
|59.98
|60.15
|59.65
|59.74
|-.06
|4039
|6247
|Mar 26
|60.06
|60.13
|59.94
|60.11
|+.22
|4265
|18792
|Jun 26
|60.36
|60.66
|59.97
|59.99
|-.20
|3982
|24008
|Dec 26
|60.78
|61.02
|60.38
|60.46
|-.16
|2036
|26469
|Jun 27
|61.35
|61.35
|61.15
|61.15
|+.10
|441
|5623
|Dec 27
|61.49
|61.52
|61.32
|61.32
|-.12
|267
|7052
|Dec 28
|61.82
|61.82
|61.82
|61.82
|-.21
|3
|1163
Est vol 105,561
Fri.'s vol 700,507
Open int 1,935,420
Open Interest Change -14733
Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.
MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.
Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.
They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...
See The Five Stocks Here
Unlock your free copy of MarketBeat's comprehensive guide to pot stock investing and discover which cannabis companies are poised for growth. Plus, you'll get exclusive access to our daily newsletter with expert stock recommendations from Wall Street's top analysts.Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.
Link copied to clipboard.