Free Trial
→ Trump Exec Order 14179 is wealth “gift” to good Americans? (From Paradigm Press) (Ad)

BC-Crude Futures

Written by The Associated Press
May 26, 2025

NEW YORK (AP) — Prices as of 10:00:16 AM Monday, May 26.

Light Sweet Crude (NYMX)

1,000 bbl.- dollars per bbl.

ContractOpenHighLowLastChangeToday's VolumeFriday's Volume
Jul 2561.7062.1461.2961.42-.1137133250701
Aug 2561.0661.5360.6960.80-.1310968112256
Sep 2560.5960.9860.1460.23-.161035188937
Oct 2560.1760.5059.7259.78-.19740834709
Nov 2559.9160.2559.5159.58-.18492626954
Dec 2559.8460.2359.4359.50-.191042367100
Jan 2659.8760.1659.5059.53-.19341010364
Feb 2659.9860.1559.6559.74-.0640396247
Mar 2660.0660.1359.9460.11+.22426518792
Jun 2660.3660.6659.9759.99-.20398224008
Dec 2660.7861.0260.3860.46-.16203626469
Jun 2761.3561.3561.1561.15+.104415623
Dec 2761.4961.5261.3261.32-.122677052
Dec 2861.8261.8261.8261.82-.2131163

Est vol 105,561

Fri.'s vol 700,507

Open int 1,935,420

Open Interest Change -14733

Where Should You Invest $1,000 Right Now?

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

A Beginner's Guide to Investing in Cannabis Cover
A Beginner's Guide to Investing in Cannabis

Unlock your free copy of MarketBeat's comprehensive guide to pot stock investing and discover which cannabis companies are poised for growth. Plus, you'll get exclusive access to our daily newsletter with expert stock recommendations from Wall Street's top analysts.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Recent Videos

These 5 Small Stocks Could Deliver Huge Returns
ACT FAST! Congress Is POURING Into This Stock
The Hottest AI Stock You Haven’t Bought Yet

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines