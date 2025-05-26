BC-Crude Futures

NEW YORK (AP) — Prices as of 10:00:16 AM Monday, May 26. Light Sweet Crude (NYMX) 1,000 bbl.- dollars per bbl.

Contract Open High Low Last Change Today's Volume Friday's Volume Jul 25 61.70 62.14 61.29 61.42 -.11 37133 250701 Aug 25 61.06 61.53 60.69 60.80 -.13 10968 112256 Sep 25 60.59 60.98 60.14 60.23 -.16 10351 88937 Oct 25 60.17 60.50 59.72 59.78 -.19 7408 34709 Nov 25 59.91 60.25 59.51 59.58 -.18 4926 26954 Dec 25 59.84 60.23 59.43 59.50 -.19 10423 67100 Jan 26 59.87 60.16 59.50 59.53 -.19 3410 10364 Feb 26 59.98 60.15 59.65 59.74 -.06 4039 6247 Mar 26 60.06 60.13 59.94 60.11 +.22 4265 18792 Jun 26 60.36 60.66 59.97 59.99 -.20 3982 24008 Dec 26 60.78 61.02 60.38 60.46 -.16 2036 26469 Jun 27 61.35 61.35 61.15 61.15 +.10 441 5623 Dec 27 61.49 61.52 61.32 61.32 -.12 267 7052 Dec 28 61.82 61.82 61.82 61.82 -.21 3 1163

Est vol 105,561
Fri.'s vol 700,507 Open int 1,935,420 Open Interest Change -14733

