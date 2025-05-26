Free Trial
→ A grave, grave error. (From Porter & Company) (Ad)

BC-Currency Futures

Written by The Associated Press
May 26, 2025
ock class="block-lead" xmlns="http://iptc.org/std/NITF/2006-10-18/">

NEW YORK (AP) — Prices as of 10:00:22 AM Monday, May 26.

ContractOpenChange
Britain1.35652.00242
Canada.72806.000258
Euro1.13805.00135
Japan.007-.000015
Switzerlnd1.21784.008426

Where Should You Invest $1,000 Right Now?

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

With the proliferation of data centers and electric vehicles, the electric grid will only get more strained. Download this report to learn how energy stocks can play a role in your portfolio as the global demand for energy continues to grow.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Recent Videos

These 5 Small Stocks Could Deliver Huge Returns
ACT FAST! Congress Is POURING Into This Stock
The Hottest AI Stock You Haven’t Bought Yet

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines