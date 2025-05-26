Free Trial
BC-Gold Futures

Written by The Associated Press
May 26, 2025

NEW YORK (AP) — Prices as of 10:00:26 AM Monday, May 26.

Gold (COMX)

100 troy oz.- dollars per troy oz.

ContractOpenHighLowLastChangeToday's VolumeFriday's Volume
May 253332.503332.503332.503332.50-31.102047
Jun 253355.603356.003322.903337.50-28.3075802238139
Jul 253369.603369.603337.703351.00-28.3011751486
Aug 253385.003385.003351.403366.20-28.302050065836
Oct 253406.303410.803383.903393.30-29.608302099
Dec 253439.803441.003410.603421.00-29.809784876
Feb 263454.203462.003443.803443.80-33.60120390
Apr 263471.003484.003464.703469.90-31.6036116

Est vol 99,479

Fri.'s vol 313,037

Open int 452,304

Open Interest Change +5432

