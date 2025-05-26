BC-Gold Futures

NEW YORK (AP) — Prices as of 10:00:26 AM Monday, May 26.
Gold (COMX)
100 troy oz.- dollars per troy oz.
|Contract
|Open
|High
|Low
|Last
|Change
|Today's Volume
|Friday's Volume
|May 25
|3332.50
|3332.50
|3332.50
|3332.50
|-31.10
|20
|47
|Jun 25
|3355.60
|3356.00
|3322.90
|3337.50
|-28.30
|75802
|238139
|Jul 25
|3369.60
|3369.60
|3337.70
|3351.00
|-28.30
|1175
|1486
|Aug 25
|3385.00
|3385.00
|3351.40
|3366.20
|-28.30
|20500
|65836
|Oct 25
|3406.30
|3410.80
|3383.90
|3393.30
|-29.60
|830
|2099
|Dec 25
|3439.80
|3441.00
|3410.60
|3421.00
|-29.80
|978
|4876
|Feb 26
|3454.20
|3462.00
|3443.80
|3443.80
|-33.60
|120
|390
|Apr 26
|3471.00
|3484.00
|3464.70
|3469.90
|-31.60
|36
|116
Est vol 99,479
Fri.'s vol 313,037
Open int 452,304
Open Interest Change +5432
