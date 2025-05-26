BC-Gold Futures

NEW YORK (AP) — Prices as of 10:00:26 AM Monday, May 26. Gold (COMX) 100 troy oz.- dollars per troy oz.

Contract Open High Low Last Change Today's Volume Friday's Volume May 25 3332.50 3332.50 3332.50 3332.50 -31.10 20 47 Jun 25 3355.60 3356.00 3322.90 3337.50 -28.30 75802 238139 Jul 25 3369.60 3369.60 3337.70 3351.00 -28.30 1175 1486 Aug 25 3385.00 3385.00 3351.40 3366.20 -28.30 20500 65836 Oct 25 3406.30 3410.80 3383.90 3393.30 -29.60 830 2099 Dec 25 3439.80 3441.00 3410.60 3421.00 -29.80 978 4876 Feb 26 3454.20 3462.00 3443.80 3443.80 -33.60 120 390 Apr 26 3471.00 3484.00 3464.70 3469.90 -31.60 36 116

Est vol 99,479 Get stock market alerts: Sign Up Fri.'s vol 313,037 Open int 452,304 Open Interest Change +5432

