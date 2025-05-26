Free Trial
BC-Gold-Silver

Written by The Associated Press
May 26, 2025

xmlns="http://iptc.org/std/NITF/2006-10-18/">NEW YORK (AP) — Futures trading on the NY Merc Monday:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
GOLD
100 troy oz.; dollars per troy oz.
May3332.503341.003332.503341.00-22.60
Jun3355.603356.003322.903342.20-23.60
Jul3369.603369.603337.703357.10-22.20
Aug3385.003385.003351.403370.90-23.60
Oct3406.303410.803383.903399.00-23.90
Dec3439.803441.003410.603427.50-23.30
Feb3454.203462.003443.803443.80-33.60
Apr3471.003484.003464.703478.00-23.50
Est. sales 121,895Fri.'s sales 313,037
Fri.'s open int 452,304up 5,432
SILVER
5,000 troy oz.; dollars per troy oz.
Jun33.47033.59033.33533.500+36
Jul33.61033.74533.42033.645+36
Sep33.91034.04033.72533.935+18
Dec34.34534.39034.18534.200-127
Mar34.83034.83034.82534.825+120
May35.00035.00035.00035.000+53
Dec37.05037.05037.05037.050+53
Est. sales 15,418Fri.'s sales 48,606
Fri.'s open int 144,575up 3,369

