BC-Gold-Silver

xmlns="http://iptc.org/std/NITF/2006-10-18/">NEW YORK (AP) — Futures trading on the NY Merc Monday:
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|GOLD
|100 troy oz.; dollars per troy oz.
|May
|3332.50
|3341.00
|3332.50
|3341.00
|-22.60
|Jun
|3355.60
|3356.00
|3322.90
|3342.20
|-23.60
|Jul
|3369.60
|3369.60
|3337.70
|3357.10
|-22.20
|Aug
|3385.00
|3385.00
|3351.40
|3370.90
|-23.60
|Oct
|3406.30
|3410.80
|3383.90
|3399.00
|-23.90
|Dec
|3439.80
|3441.00
|3410.60
|3427.50
|-23.30
|Feb
|3454.20
|3462.00
|3443.80
|3443.80
|-33.60
|Apr
|3471.00
|3484.00
|3464.70
|3478.00
|-23.50
|Est. sales 121,895
|Fri.'s sales 313,037
|Fri.'s open int 452,304
|up 5,432
|SILVER
|5,000 troy oz.; dollars per troy oz.
|Jun
|33.470
|33.590
|33.335
|33.500
|+36
|Jul
|33.610
|33.745
|33.420
|33.645
|+36
|Sep
|33.910
|34.040
|33.725
|33.935
|+18
|Dec
|34.345
|34.390
|34.185
|34.200
|-127
|Mar
|34.830
|34.830
|34.825
|34.825
|+120
|May
|35.000
|35.000
|35.000
|35.000
|+53
|Dec
|37.050
|37.050
|37.050
|37.050
|+53
|Est. sales 15,418
|Fri.'s sales 48,606
|Fri.'s open int 144,575
|up 3,369
