BC-Gold-Silver

Open High Low Settle Chg. GOLD 100 troy oz.; dollars per troy oz. May 3332.50 3341.00 3332.50 3341.00 -22.60 Jun 3355.60 3356.00 3322.90 3342.20 -23.60 Jul 3369.60 3369.60 3337.70 3357.10 -22.20 Aug 3385.00 3385.00 3351.40 3370.90 -23.60 Oct 3406.30 3410.80 3383.90 3399.00 -23.90 Dec 3439.80 3441.00 3410.60 3427.50 -23.30 Feb 3454.20 3462.00 3443.80 3443.80 -33.60 Apr 3471.00 3484.00 3464.70 3478.00 -23.50 Est. sales 121,895 Fri.'s sales 313,037 Fri.'s open int 452,304 up 5,432 SILVER 5,000 troy oz.; dollars per troy oz. Jun 33.470 33.590 33.335 33.500 +36 Jul 33.610 33.745 33.420 33.645 +36 Sep 33.910 34.040 33.725 33.935 +18 Dec 34.345 34.390 34.185 34.200 -127 Mar 34.830 34.830 34.825 34.825 +120 May 35.000 35.000 35.000 35.000 +53 Dec 37.050 37.050 37.050 37.050 +53 Est. sales 15,418 Fri.'s sales 48,606 Fri.'s open int 144,575 up 3,369

xmlns="http://iptc.org/std/NITF/2006-10-18/">NEW YORK (AP) — Futures trading on the NY Merc Monday:

