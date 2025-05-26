BC-Merc Table

xmlns="http://iptc.org/std/NITF/2006-10-18/">CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Monday:
|Open
|High
|Low
|Last
|Chg.
|CATTLE
|40,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
|Est. sales 45,194
|Fri.'s sales 45,194
|Fri.'s open int 396,840
|up 1,484
|FEEDER CATTLE
|50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
|Est. sales 12,086
|Fri.'s sales 12,086
|Fri.'s open int 74,753
|up 85
|HOGS,LEAN
|40,000 lbs.; cents per lb.
|Est. sales 44,621
|Fri.'s sales 44,621
|Fri.'s open int 312,974
|up 332
Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.
MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.
Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.
They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...
See The Five Stocks Here
Enter your email address and we'll send you MarketBeat's guide to investing in 5G and which 5G stocks show the most promise. Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.
Link copied to clipboard.