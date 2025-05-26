BC-Merc Table

Get stock market alerts: Sign Up

Open High Low Last Chg. CATTLE 40,000 lbs.; cents per lb. Est. sales 45,194 Fri.'s sales 45,194 Fri.'s open int 396,840 up 1,484 FEEDER CATTLE 50,000 lbs.; cents per lb. Est. sales 12,086 Fri.'s sales 12,086 Fri.'s open int 74,753 up 85 HOGS,LEAN 40,000 lbs.; cents per lb. Est. sales 44,621 Fri.'s sales 44,621 Fri.'s open int 312,974 up 332

xmlns="http://iptc.org/std/NITF/2006-10-18/">CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Monday:

