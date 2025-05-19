Free Trial
BC-Nikkei 225 Futures

Written by The Associated Press
May 23, 2025

NEW YORK (AP) — Prices as of 5:30:12 PM Friday, May 23.

Nikkei 225 (Yen) (CME)

500 yen x Nikkei 225 YEN futures price.

ContractOpenHighLowLastChangeToday's VolumeThursday's Volume
Jun 202537130373853646036865-1752328418355
Jul 202536865376853670037070165
Aug 202535030352253248037070160
Sep 202536740367553672536725-3002211
Oct 202536740367403674037080165
Dec 202521225212402122537085165
Mar 202623145231452314537095165
Jun 202622445224452244537105165
Sep 202637110160
Dec 202625750257502575037120165
Mar 202722190221902219037130165
Jun 202737140165

Estimated volume: 23,306

Thursday's volume: 18,366

Open Interest: 110,670

Open Interest Change: -73411

