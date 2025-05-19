BC-Nikkei 225 Futures

NEW YORK (AP) — Prices as of 5:30:12 PM Friday, May 23. Nikkei 225 (Yen) (CME) 500 yen x Nikkei 225 YEN futures price.

Contract Open High Low Last Change Today's Volume Thursday's Volume Jun 2025 37130 37385 36460 36865 -175 23284 18355 Jul 2025 36865 37685 36700 37070 165 Aug 2025 35030 35225 32480 37070 160 Sep 2025 36740 36755 36725 36725 -300 22 11 Oct 2025 36740 36740 36740 37080 165 Dec 2025 21225 21240 21225 37085 165 Mar 2026 23145 23145 23145 37095 165 Jun 2026 22445 22445 22445 37105 165 Sep 2026 37110 160 Dec 2026 25750 25750 25750 37120 165 Mar 2027 22190 22190 22190 37130 165 Jun 2027 37140 165

Estimated volume: 23,306
Thursday's volume: 18,366
Open Interest: 110,670
Open Interest Change: -73411

