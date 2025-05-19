BC-Nikkei 225 Futures

NEW YORK (AP) — Prices as of 5:30:12 PM Friday, May 23.
Nikkei 225 (Yen) (CME)
500 yen x Nikkei 225 YEN futures price.
|Contract
|Open
|High
|Low
|Last
|Change
|Today's Volume
|Thursday's Volume
|Jun 2025
|37130
|37385
|36460
|36865
|-175
|23284
|18355
|Jul 2025
|36865
|37685
|36700
|37070
|165
|Aug 2025
|35030
|35225
|32480
|37070
|160
|Sep 2025
|36740
|36755
|36725
|36725
|-300
|22
|11
|Oct 2025
|36740
|36740
|36740
|37080
|165
|Dec 2025
|21225
|21240
|21225
|37085
|165
|Mar 2026
|23145
|23145
|23145
|37095
|165
|Jun 2026
|22445
|22445
|22445
|37105
|165
|Sep 2026
|37110
|160
|Dec 2026
|25750
|25750
|25750
|37120
|165
|Mar 2027
|22190
|22190
|22190
|37130
|165
|Jun 2027
|37140
|165
Estimated volume: 23,306
Thursday's volume: 18,366
Open Interest: 110,670
Open Interest Change: -73411
