BC-Nikkei 225 Futures

Written by The Associated Press
May 26, 2025

NEW YORK (AP) — Prices as of 5:30:13 PM Monday, May 26.

Nikkei 225 (Yen) (CME)

500 yen x Nikkei 225 YEN futures price.

ContractOpenHighLowLastChangeToday's VolumeFriday's Volume
Jun 202536875376653685037600745862823284
Jul 202536865376853670036885-185
Aug 202535030352253248036885-185
Sep 202537545375453754537545705422
Oct 202536740367403674036895-185
Dec 202521225212402122536900-185
Mar 202623145231452314536910-185
Jun 202622445224452244536920-185
Sep 202636925-185
Dec 202625750257502575036935-185
Mar 202722190221902219036945-185
Jun 202736955-185

Estimated volume: 8,632

Friday's volume: 23,306

Open Interest: 109,224

Open Interest Change: -71624

