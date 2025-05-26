BC-Nikkei 225 Futures

NEW YORK (AP) — Prices as of 5:30:13 PM Monday, May 26.
Nikkei 225 (Yen) (CME)
500 yen x Nikkei 225 YEN futures price.
|Contract
|Open
|High
|Low
|Last
|Change
|Today's Volume
|Friday's Volume
|Jun 2025
|36875
|37665
|36850
|37600
|745
|8628
|23284
|Jul 2025
|36865
|37685
|36700
|36885
|-185
|Aug 2025
|35030
|35225
|32480
|36885
|-185
|Sep 2025
|37545
|37545
|37545
|37545
|705
|4
|22
|Oct 2025
|36740
|36740
|36740
|36895
|-185
|Dec 2025
|21225
|21240
|21225
|36900
|-185
|Mar 2026
|23145
|23145
|23145
|36910
|-185
|Jun 2026
|22445
|22445
|22445
|36920
|-185
|Sep 2026
|36925
|-185
|Dec 2026
|25750
|25750
|25750
|36935
|-185
|Mar 2027
|22190
|22190
|22190
|36945
|-185
|Jun 2027
|36955
|-185
Estimated volume: 8,632
Friday's volume: 23,306
Open Interest: 109,224
Open Interest Change: -71624
