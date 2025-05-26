BC-Nikkei 225 Futures

NEW YORK (AP) — Prices as of 5:30:13 PM Monday, May 26. Nikkei 225 (Yen) (CME) 500 yen x Nikkei 225 YEN futures price.

Contract Open High Low Last Change Today's Volume Friday's Volume Jun 2025 36875 37665 36850 37600 745 8628 23284 Jul 2025 36865 37685 36700 36885 -185 Aug 2025 35030 35225 32480 36885 -185 Sep 2025 37545 37545 37545 37545 705 4 22 Oct 2025 36740 36740 36740 36895 -185 Dec 2025 21225 21240 21225 36900 -185 Mar 2026 23145 23145 23145 36910 -185 Jun 2026 22445 22445 22445 36920 -185 Sep 2026 36925 -185 Dec 2026 25750 25750 25750 36935 -185 Mar 2027 22190 22190 22190 36945 -185 Jun 2027 36955 -185

Estimated volume: 8,632
Friday's volume: 23,306
Open Interest: 109,224
Open Interest Change: -71624

