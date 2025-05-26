Get earnings alerts: Sign Up

Open High Low Settle Chg. LIGHT SWEET CRUDE 1,000 bbl.; dollars per bbl. Jul 61.70 62.14 61.24 61.53 0 Aug 61.06 61.53 60.64 60.90 -.03 Sep 60.59 60.98 60.09 60.32 -.07 Oct 60.17 60.50 59.66 59.92 -.05 Nov 59.91 60.25 59.51 59.62 -.14 Dec 59.84 60.23 59.40 59.58 -.11 Jan 59.87 60.16 59.44 59.57 -.15 Feb 59.98 60.15 59.65 59.74 -.06 Mar 60.06 60.13 59.65 59.91 +.02 Apr 60.00 60.00 60.00 60.00 +.01 Jun 60.36 60.66 59.95 60.05 -.14 Dec 60.78 61.02 60.34 60.50 -.12 Jun 61.35 61.35 61.15 61.15 +.10 Dec 61.49 61.52 61.32 61.32 -.12 Dec 61.82 61.82 61.82 61.82 -.21 Est. sales 129,966 Fri.'s sales 700,507 Fri.'s open int 1,935,420 down 14,733 HEATING OIL 42,000 gal, cents per gal Jun 211.13 211.84 208.75 209.83 -.65 Jul 208.37 209.37 205.98 207.00 -.75 Aug 207.90 208.22 204.98 205.92 -.68 Sep 207.77 208.36 205.53 206.42 -.65 Oct 208.84 208.87 206.24 207.17 -.57 Nov 208.79 208.82 206.72 207.46 -.55 Dec 208.77 209.23 206.49 207.31 -.62 Jan 209.19 209.19 207.00 207.82 -.44 Feb 208.61 208.61 206.77 207.93 -.10 Mar 206.31 206.88 205.97 206.43 -.74 Jun 205.79 205.79 203.93 203.93 -.99 Est. sales 26,317 Fri.'s sales 151,486 Fri.'s open int 342,315 down 1,434 NY HARBOR RBOB GAS 42,000 gallons; dollars per gallon Jun 2.1160 2.1246 2.1013 2.1144 +52 Jul 2.0850 2.0937 2.0689 2.0825 +70 Aug 2.0489 2.0635 2.0377 2.0499 +54 Sep 2.0178 2.0243 1.9981 2.0097 +43 Oct 1.8575 1.8689 1.8446 1.8527 +9 Nov 1.8135 1.8168 1.7940 1.8027 +15 Dec 1.7809 1.7815 1.7607 1.7698 +16 Jan 1.7641 1.7658 1.7522 1.7544 -21 Est. sales 16,914 Fri.'s sales 180,300 Fri.'s open int 398,770 up 281 NATURAL GAS 10,000 mm btu's, $ per mm btu Jun 3.376 3.404 3.254 3.264 -70 Jul 3.775 3.807 3.641 3.672 -53 Aug 3.846 3.878 3.715 3.739 -60 Sep 3.811 3.843 3.692 3.712 -63 Oct 3.910 3.939 3.779 3.797 -64 Nov 4.252 4.269 4.133 4.147 -64 Dec 4.764 4.774 4.638 4.654 -64 Jan 5.061 5.061 4.927 4.946 -62 Feb 4.759 4.763 4.659 4.664 -59 Mar 4.267 4.280 4.217 4.225 -47 Apr 3.957 3.959 3.909 3.911 -43 May 3.936 3.944 3.897 3.901 -38 Jun 4.089 4.106 4.053 4.067 -25 Jul 4.260 4.273 4.220 4.237 -18 Aug 4.293 4.310 4.263 4.275 -19 Sep 4.244 4.264 4.230 4.230 -14 Oct 4.290 4.308 4.260 4.279 -10 Nov 4.460 4.460 4.424 4.446 -4 Dec 4.809 4.814 4.779 4.779 -18 Jan 5.053 5.066 5.015 5.015 -23 Feb 4.668 4.668 4.668 4.668 +26 Est. sales 38,780 Fri.'s sales 325,390 Fri.'s open int 1,476,519 down 3,623

xmlns="http://iptc.org/std/NITF/2006-10-18/">NEW YORK (AP) — Futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Monday:

