BC-OILS

Written by The Associated Press
May 26, 2025

xmlns="http://iptc.org/std/NITF/2006-10-18/">NEW YORK (AP) — Futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Monday:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
LIGHT SWEET CRUDE
1,000 bbl.; dollars per bbl.
Jul61.7062.1461.2461.530
Aug61.0661.5360.6460.90-.03
Sep60.5960.9860.0960.32-.07
Oct60.1760.5059.6659.92-.05
Nov59.9160.2559.5159.62-.14
Dec59.8460.2359.4059.58-.11
Jan59.8760.1659.4459.57-.15
Feb59.9860.1559.6559.74-.06
Mar60.0660.1359.6559.91+.02
Apr60.0060.0060.0060.00+.01
Jun60.3660.6659.9560.05-.14
Dec60.7861.0260.3460.50-.12
Jun61.3561.3561.1561.15+.10
Dec61.4961.5261.3261.32-.12
Dec61.8261.8261.8261.82-.21
Est. sales 129,966Fri.'s sales 700,507
Fri.'s open int 1,935,420down 14,733
HEATING OIL
42,000 gal, cents per gal
Jun211.13211.84208.75209.83-.65
Jul208.37209.37205.98207.00-.75
Aug207.90208.22204.98205.92-.68
Sep207.77208.36205.53206.42-.65
Oct208.84208.87206.24207.17-.57
Nov208.79208.82206.72207.46-.55
Dec208.77209.23206.49207.31-.62
Jan209.19209.19207.00207.82-.44
Feb208.61208.61206.77207.93-.10
Mar206.31206.88205.97206.43-.74
Jun205.79205.79203.93203.93-.99
Est. sales 26,317Fri.'s sales 151,486
Fri.'s open int 342,315down 1,434
NY HARBOR RBOB GAS
42,000 gallons; dollars per gallon
Jun2.11602.12462.10132.1144+52
Jul2.08502.09372.06892.0825+70
Aug2.04892.06352.03772.0499+54
Sep2.01782.02431.99812.0097+43
Oct1.85751.86891.84461.8527+9
Nov1.81351.81681.79401.8027+15
Dec1.78091.78151.76071.7698+16
Jan1.76411.76581.75221.7544-21
Est. sales 16,914Fri.'s sales 180,300
Fri.'s open int 398,770up 281
NATURAL GAS
10,000 mm btu's, $ per mm btu
Jun3.3763.4043.2543.264-70
Jul3.7753.8073.6413.672-53
Aug3.8463.8783.7153.739-60
Sep3.8113.8433.6923.712-63
Oct3.9103.9393.7793.797-64
Nov4.2524.2694.1334.147-64
Dec4.7644.7744.6384.654-64
Jan5.0615.0614.9274.946-62
Feb4.7594.7634.6594.664-59
Mar4.2674.2804.2174.225-47
Apr3.9573.9593.9093.911-43
May3.9363.9443.8973.901-38
Jun4.0894.1064.0534.067-25
Jul4.2604.2734.2204.237-18
Aug4.2934.3104.2634.275-19
Sep4.2444.2644.2304.230-14
Oct4.2904.3084.2604.279-10
Nov4.4604.4604.4244.446-4
Dec4.8094.8144.7794.779-18
Jan5.0535.0665.0155.015-23
Feb4.6684.6684.6684.668+26
Est. sales 38,780Fri.'s sales 325,390
Fri.'s open int 1,476,519down 3,623

