Get analyst upgrade alerts: Sign Up

ock class="block-lead" xmlns="http://iptc.org/std/NITF/2006-10-18/">

NEW YORK (AP) — Prices as of 5:30:12 PM Friday, May 23.

U.S. Indices Index Close Change Pct. Change High Low Dow Jones 15 Utilities 1035.32 12.11 1.184 1036.59 1018.39 Dow Jones 20 Transportation 14535.58 -87.62 -0.599 14590.14 14357.25 Dow Jones 30 Industrials 41603.07 -256.02 -0.612 41788.61 41354.09 Nasdaq Composite 18925.735 -188.528 -0.996 18841.52 18599.687 S&P500 5802.82 -39.19 -0.671 5829.51 5767.41 SOX (Philadelphia) 4775.4726 -73.0945 -1.531 4728.3769 4647.3187

World Indices Index Close Change Pct. Change High Low AEX (Amsterdam) 917.39 -9.52 -1.027 928.83 908.12 All Ord (Sydney) 8586.7 15.3 0.179 8604.2 8561.6 BEL 20 (Brussels) 4439.13 -48.12 -1.072 4502.41 4380.38 CAC-40 (Paris) 7734.4 -130.04 -1.654 7888.97 7620.4 23629.58 -369.59 -1.540 24149.08 23274.85 FT-100 (London) 8717.97 -21.29 -0.244 8779.36 8604.8 Hang Seng (Hong Kong) 23601.26 56.95 0.242 23749.38 23487.4 MIB (Milan) 39475.36 -781.23 -1.941 40359.25 38877.3 Nikkei (Tokyo) 37118.39 174.60 0.472 37373.91 37111.63 S&P/TSX (Toronto) 25854.01 25.94 0.100 25926.76 25724.7 SMI (Zurich) 12198.69 -71.26 -0.581 12325.04 12024.35

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here