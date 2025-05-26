BC-Select Stock Indices

Get stock market alerts: Sign Up

NEW YORK (AP) — Prices as of 5:30:12 PM Monday, May 26.

U.S. Indices Index Close Change Pct. Change High Low Dow Jones 15 Utilities 1035.32 12.11 1.184 1036.59 1018.39 Dow Jones 20 Transportation 14535.58 -87.62 -0.599 14590.14 14357.25 Dow Jones 30 Industrials 41603.07 -256.02 -0.612 41788.61 41354.09 Nasdaq Composite 18737.207 -188.528 -0.996 18841.52 18599.69 S&P500 5802.82 -39.19 -0.671 5829.51 5767.41 SOX (Philadelphia) 4702.3781 -73.0945 -1.531 4728.377 4647.319

World Indices Index Close Change Pct. Change High Low AEX (Amsterdam) 924.88 7.49 0.816 928.61 924.54 All Ord (Sydney) 8588.8 2.1 0.024 8597.7 8574.3 BEL 20 (Brussels) 4492.45 53.32 1.201 4502.89 4480.83 CAC-40 (Paris) 7828.13 93.73 1.212 7840.3 7799.81 24027.65 398.07 1.685 24050.6 23932.04 FT-100 (London) 8717.97 0 0 8717.97 8717.97 Hang Seng (Hong Kong) 23282.33 -318.93 -1.351 23571.02 23234.27 MIB (Milan) 39988.48 513.12 1.300 40110.93 39806.28 Nikkei (Tokyo) 37516.7 371.06 0.999 37531.53 37167.01 S&P/TSX (Toronto) 25879.95 193.18 0.746 26123.23 25942.74 SMI (Zurich) 12317.07 118.38 0.970 12340.34 12278.85

