Free Trial
→ URGENT: Someone's Moving Gold Out of London... (From Golden Portfolio) (Ad)

BC-Select Stock Indices

Written by The Associated Press
May 26, 2025
ock class="block-lead" xmlns="http://iptc.org/std/NITF/2006-10-18/">

NEW YORK (AP) — Prices as of 5:30:12 PM Monday, May 26.

U.S. Indices
IndexCloseChangePct. ChangeHighLow
Dow Jones 15 Utilities1035.3212.111.1841036.591018.39
Dow Jones 20 Transportation14535.58-87.62-0.59914590.1414357.25
Dow Jones 30 Industrials41603.07-256.02-0.61241788.6141354.09
Nasdaq Composite18737.207-188.528-0.99618841.5218599.69
S&P5005802.82-39.19-0.6715829.515767.41
SOX (Philadelphia)4702.3781-73.0945-1.5314728.3774647.319
World Indices
IndexCloseChangePct. ChangeHighLow
AEX (Amsterdam)924.887.490.816928.61924.54
All Ord (Sydney)8588.82.10.0248597.78574.3
BEL 20 (Brussels)4492.4553.321.2014502.894480.83
CAC-40 (Paris)7828.1393.731.2127840.37799.81
24027.65398.071.68524050.623932.04
FT-100 (London)8717.97008717.978717.97
Hang Seng (Hong Kong)23282.33-318.93-1.35123571.0223234.27
MIB (Milan)39988.48513.121.30040110.9339806.28
Nikkei (Tokyo)37516.7371.060.99937531.5337167.01
S&P/TSX (Toronto)25879.95193.180.74626123.2325942.74
SMI (Zurich)12317.07118.380.97012340.3412278.85

Where Should You Invest $1,000 Right Now?

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable Cover
5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable

Enter your email address and we'll send you MarketBeat's guide to investing in 5G and which 5G stocks show the most promise.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Recent Videos

These 5 Small Stocks Could Deliver Huge Returns
ACT FAST! Congress Is POURING Into This Stock
The Hottest AI Stock You Haven’t Bought Yet

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines