BC-Sugar Futures

NEW YORK (AP) — Prices as of 10:00:36 AM Monday, May 26.
Sugar (ICE)
112,000 lbs.- cents per lb.
|Contract
|Open
|High
|Low
|Last
|Change
|Today's Volume
|Thursday's Volume
|Jul 25
|17.30
|17.38
|17.21
|17.29
|-.09
|39755
|44786
|Oct 25
|17.55
|17.58
|17.40
|17.49
|-.09
|19152
|25923
|Mar 26
|17.97
|17.98
|17.85
|17.93
|-.09
|12138
|14517
|May 26
|17.41
|17.41
|17.26
|17.35
|-.08
|6681
|9501
|Jul 26
|17.14
|17.16
|17.04
|17.13
|-.03
|7174
|8475
|Oct 26
|17.22
|17.26
|17.14
|17.24
|-.01
|3485
|2823
|Mar 27
|17.60
|17.65
|17.50
|17.62
|0
|716
|1034
|May 27
|17.24
|17.27
|17.21
|17.28
|-.03
|521
|534
|Jul 27
|17.12
|17.18
|17.12
|17.15
|+.01
|360
|333
|Oct 27
|17.24
|17.24
|17.24
|17.26
|-.04
|190
|128
|Mar 28
|17.62
|17.62
|17.62
|17.59
|-.01
|68
|8
Est vol 90,240
Thu.'s vol 108,062
Open int 808,119
Open Interest Change +11987
Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.
MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.
Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.
They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...
See The Five Stocks Here
With the proliferation of data centers and electric vehicles, the electric grid will only get more strained. Download this report to learn how energy stocks can play a role in your portfolio as the global demand for energy continues to grow.Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.
Link copied to clipboard.