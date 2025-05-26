Free Trial
BC-Sugar Futures

Written by The Associated Press
May 26, 2025

NEW YORK (AP) — Prices as of 10:00:36 AM Monday, May 26.

Sugar (ICE)

112,000 lbs.- cents per lb.

ContractOpenHighLowLastChangeToday's VolumeThursday's Volume
Jul 2517.3017.3817.2117.29-.093975544786
Oct 2517.5517.5817.4017.49-.091915225923
Mar 2617.9717.9817.8517.93-.091213814517
May 2617.4117.4117.2617.35-.0866819501
Jul 2617.1417.1617.0417.13-.0371748475
Oct 2617.2217.2617.1417.24-.0134852823
Mar 2717.6017.6517.5017.6207161034
May 2717.2417.2717.2117.28-.03521534
Jul 2717.1217.1817.1217.15+.01360333
Oct 2717.2417.2417.2417.26-.04190128
Mar 2817.6217.6217.6217.59-.01688

Est vol 90,240

Thu.'s vol 108,062

Open int 808,119

Open Interest Change +11987

