BC-Sugar Futures

NEW YORK (AP) — Prices as of 10:00:36 AM Monday, May 26. Sugar (ICE) 112,000 lbs.- cents per lb.

Contract Open High Low Last Change Today's Volume Thursday's Volume Jul 25 17.30 17.38 17.21 17.29 -.09 39755 44786 Oct 25 17.55 17.58 17.40 17.49 -.09 19152 25923 Mar 26 17.97 17.98 17.85 17.93 -.09 12138 14517 May 26 17.41 17.41 17.26 17.35 -.08 6681 9501 Jul 26 17.14 17.16 17.04 17.13 -.03 7174 8475 Oct 26 17.22 17.26 17.14 17.24 -.01 3485 2823 Mar 27 17.60 17.65 17.50 17.62 0 716 1034 May 27 17.24 17.27 17.21 17.28 -.03 521 534 Jul 27 17.12 17.18 17.12 17.15 +.01 360 333 Oct 27 17.24 17.24 17.24 17.26 -.04 190 128 Mar 28 17.62 17.62 17.62 17.59 -.01 68 8

Est vol 90,240 Get breaking market news alerts: Sign Up Thu.'s vol 108,062 Open int 808,119 Open Interest Change +11987

