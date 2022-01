BC-US-Apple-Apps-Top-10

App Store

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC

3. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, Clickteam, LLC

4. Ultimate Custom Night, Clickteam, LLC

5. Five Nights at Freddy’s 4, Clickteam, LLC

6. Five Nights at Freddy’s 3, Clickteam, LLC

7. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

8. Five Nights at Freddy’s: SL, Clickteam, LLC

9. FNaF 6: Pizzeria Simulator, Clickteam, LLC

10. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Coloring Match, SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD

2. Slap And Run, Voodoo

3. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

4. Count Masters: Crowd Runner 3D, Tap2Play LLC

5. Paper Fold, Good Job Games

6. Subway Surfers, Sybo Games ApS

7. Traffic Cop 3D, Kwalee Ltd

8. Call of Duty: Mobile, Activision Publishing, Inc.

9. Wordle!, Steven Cravotta

10. Bridge Race, SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Five Nights at Freddy’s , Clickteam, LLC

3. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, Clickteam, LLC

4. Ultimate Custom Night, Clickteam, LLC

5. Five Nights at Freddy’s 4, Clickteam, LLC

6. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

7. Five Nights at Freddy’s: SL, Clickteam, LLC

8. FNaF 6: Pizzeria Simulator, Clickteam, LLC

9. Five Nights at Freddy’s 3, Clickteam, LLC

10. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Home Painter - Fill Puzzle, 雨妍 林

2. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

3. Coloring Match, SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD

4. Ragdoll Ninja: Imposter Hero, Tap2Play LLC

5. Bridge Race, SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD

6. Rec Room, Rec Room Inc

7. Coffee Stack, Rollic Games

8. Among Us!, InnerSloth LLC

9. Puppy Park- Merge To Win, 麟 高

10. Count Masters: Crowd Runner 3D, Tap2Play LLC

The manufacturing industry was one of the hardest hits in 2020. In the initial months of the coronavirus pandemic, many companies were forced to shutter operations. However, opportunistic investors kept their eye on several of these companies as recovery stocks. And at the beginning of 2021, the emergence of several vaccines allowed businesses to reopen. Not surprisingly, manufacturing stocks were among the biggest winners.

But where are these stocks headed in 2022? In December, American manufacturers reported their slowest pace of growth in 11 months. A closely followed index of U.S.-based manufacturers dropped to 58.7% in the final month of 2021. This was slightly lower than the 61.1% in November according to the Institute for Supply Management.

Still, any number of above 50% signals expansion. And the number is only slightly below the 60% level that signifies exceptional growth.

Ironically, it’s the virus that continues to provide a headwind. Supply chains are unwinding but not nearly fast enough to prevent material shortages. The controversy surrounding vaccine mandates is causing labor shortages.

However, there’s a strong likelihood that manufacturing stocks will have a strong year in 2022. And even if they don’t, many of these stocks pay a reliable dividend. That’s why we’ve put together this special presentation on the manufacturing stocks that will overcome current difficulties.