Free Trial
→ Elon Reveals Why There Soon Won’t Be Any Money For Social Security (From Colonial Metals) (Ad)

BC-Wheat Futures

Written by The Associated Press
May 26, 2025

NEW YORK (AP) — Prices as of 10:00:23 AM Monday, May 26.

Wheat (CBOT)

5,000 bu minimum- cents per bushel

ContractOpenHighLowLastChangeToday's VolumeFriday's Volume

Est vol 43,357

Fri.'s vol 43,357

Open int 295,740

Open Interest Change -588

Where Should You Invest $1,000 Right Now?

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2025 Cover
The Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2025

Discover the 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2025 and secure reliable income in uncertain markets. Download the report now to identify top dividend payers and avoid common yield traps.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Recent Videos

These 5 Small Stocks Could Deliver Huge Returns
ACT FAST! Congress Is POURING Into This Stock
The Hottest AI Stock You Haven’t Bought Yet

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines