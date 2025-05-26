BC-Wheat Futures

NEW YORK (AP) — Prices as of 10:00:23 AM Monday, May 26.
Wheat (CBOT)
5,000 bu minimum- cents per bushel
|Contract
|Open
|High
|Low
|Last
|Change
|Today's Volume
|Friday's Volume
Est vol 43,357
Fri.'s vol 43,357
Open int 295,740
Open Interest Change -588
Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.
MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.
Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.
They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...
See The Five Stocks Here
Discover the 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2025 and secure reliable income in uncertain markets. Download the report now to identify top dividend payers and avoid common yield traps.Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.
Link copied to clipboard.