'BE 2.0': Business writer Jim Collins updates his first book

This book cover image released by Portfolio shows "BE 2.0: Turning Your Business into an Enduring Great Company” by Jim Collins and Bill Lazier. The new edition of the original work, co-authored by Lazier, which came out in 1992, will be released Dec. 1. (Portfolio via AP)
NEW YORK (AP) — Million-selling business author Jim Collins is updating his debut book for the 21st century.
The new edition of “Beyond Entrepreneurship: Turning Your Business into an Enduring Great Company” will be released Dec. 1, Portfolio announced Monday. The new book is called “BE 2.0: Turning Your Business into an Enduring Great Company." It will include four new chapters and five new essays.
The original work, co-authored by Bill Lazier, came out in 1992. (Lazier died in 2005).
“'BE 2.0' will provide a singular reading experience, presenting a unified vision of company creation that will fascinate not only Jim’s millions of dedicated readers worldwide, but also introduce a new generation to his remarkable work,” according to Portfolio, an imprint of Penguin Random House.
Collins is best known for “Good to Great: Why Some Companies Make the Leap … And Others Don’t," which came out in 2001 and has sold more than 2 million copies.
