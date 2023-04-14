S&P 500   4,146.22
DOW   34,029.69
QQQ   319.17
Delta Airlines Is Ready To Fly Higher 
Fastenal Is At A Critical Turning Point 
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Global Payments Climbs After Goldman Sachs Upgrade
Why Chipotle Will Soon Be A $2,000 Stock
Tech consultant charged in killing of Cash App founder Lee
Suspect in leak probe talked about God, guns and war secrets
Delta Airlines Is Ready To Fly Higher 
Fastenal Is At A Critical Turning Point 
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Global Payments Climbs After Goldman Sachs Upgrade
Why Chipotle Will Soon Be A $2,000 Stock
Tech consultant charged in killing of Cash App founder Lee
Suspect in leak probe talked about God, guns and war secrets
Delta Airlines Is Ready To Fly Higher 
Fastenal Is At A Critical Turning Point 
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Global Payments Climbs After Goldman Sachs Upgrade
Why Chipotle Will Soon Be A $2,000 Stock
Tech consultant charged in killing of Cash App founder Lee
Suspect in leak probe talked about God, guns and war secrets
Delta Airlines Is Ready To Fly Higher 
Fastenal Is At A Critical Turning Point 
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Global Payments Climbs After Goldman Sachs Upgrade
Why Chipotle Will Soon Be A $2,000 Stock
Tech consultant charged in killing of Cash App founder Lee
Suspect in leak probe talked about God, guns and war secrets

Bearish Trendline Stifling Wayfair Stock's Latest Rally

Thu., April 13, 2023 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) stock is up 3.3% to trade at $35.18 at last check, bouncing off a floor at the $30 region. A historically bearish trendline that has been in place since a late February bear gap recently turned down the equity's latest rally, though, and may further pressure it into its already steep 69.7% year-over-year deficit.

The trendline in question is Wayfair stock's 40-day moving average. Per Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White's latest study, W saw six similar signals during the last three years, and was higher one month later 83% of the time to average a 4.9% decline. A comparable move from its current perch would place shares back below $34.

W 40 Day

Short sellers are firmly in control, despite short interest dipping 4.8% in the most recent reporting period. The 24.14 million shares sold short now make up 31.6% of the stock's available float.

The options pits also lean bearish. At the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX), Wayfair stock's 50-day put/call volume ratio of 1.75 sits higher than 86% of readings from the last 12 months.

Premiums are reasonably priced right now, per W's Schaeffer's Volatility Index (SVI) of 86% that sits in the 6th percentile of its annual range. This means options traders are pricing in low volatility expectations at the moment -- a boon for options buyers. 

