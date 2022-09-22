50% OFF
Beauty Stock Boosted by Upbeat Outlook

Wed., September 21, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

The shares of cosmetic giant Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) are up 5% to trade at $8.18 at last glance, earlier as high as $8.34, after the company raised its full-year forecast and gross margin forecast, citing strong demand for luxury beauty products. Plus, the company expects its skincare revenues to double over the next three years and continue upward from there. 

Today's pop has COTY breaking above pressure at its 180-day moving average, though the $8.40 level -- which has kept a cap on gains since April -- still lingers above. Year-to-date, the CoverGirl parent is down roughly 22%. 

Before today, puts ruled the roost in the options pits. At the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX), 2.49 puts have been picked up for every call in the last 10 weeks. This ratio ranks higher than 95% of readings from the past year, showing this penchant for puts is unusually high. 

However, 14,000 calls have been exchanged so far this morning -- 11 times the intraday average -- in comparison to just 1,232 puts. The weekly 9/23 8.50-strike call is the most active, with new positions being sold to open. The selling activity here indicates options traders are eyeing the $8.50 level as a short-term ceiling in the next week or so.

7 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks That Won’t be Impacted by Rising Interest Rates

Stock markets move in cycles. Historically, bull markets last longer than bear markets, but both can last longer than investors expect. But inside bull markets and bear markets, there can still be volatile price changes in the opposite direction. And when the market does reverse direction, the biggest gains are made by investors that stay the course.

In a volatile market, one option for staying the course is to invest in quality blue-chip dividend stocks. Blue-chip stocks are companies that have a large market capitalization. That means there are companies in mature industries.

That maturity allows these companies to deliver consistent performance that is independent of whatever is happening with the country's monetary policy. When interest rates fall, these companies are poised for growth. And when interest rates rise, these companies have strong balance sheets that allow them to maintain pricing power and profits to provide stability.

All of this means that investors with lower risk tolerances can stay in the market without having to give up on growth. And in this special presentation, we're giving investors seven blue-chip names that investors can buy with confidence no matter what is happening with interest rates.

View the "7 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks That Won’t be Impacted by Rising Interest Rates".

