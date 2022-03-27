Bed Bath & Beyond Appoints 3 New Board Directors

The shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) are up 3.8% at $22.94 this morning. This bull gap came following reports that the company and GameStop (GME) chairman Ryan Cohen appointed three new directors to Bed Bath & Beyond's board of directors, after Cohen criticized the retailer's "overly ambitious" strategy, as well as the overpaying of top executives. The last time we checked on BBBY, Cohen revealed he has a 9.8% stake in the company through his company RC Ventures.

This revelation helped Bed Bath & Beyond stock, which surged past resistance at the $18 level in response. The equity is now struggling with a ceiling at the $25 mark, which has turned down at least three rallies over the past couple of weeks. Year-to-date, BBBY is up 56.3%.

Call traders have continued to build their positions, per the equity's 10-day call/put volume ratio of 6.71 over at the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX). This ratio stands higher than all but 3% of readings from the past year, and indicates a penchant for bullish bets in the last two weeks.

That optimism rings true today. So far, 40,000 calls have crossed the tape, which is six times what is typically seen at this point, compared to just 6,711 puts traded. The most popular is the 3/25 25-strike call, followed by the 24-strike call in that series, with new positions being opened at both.

Shorts are also piling on, with short interest up 13.6% in the last two reporting periods. The 27.40 million shares sold short make up 31.6% of BBBY's available float, or over three days' worth of pent-up buying power.

E-commerce is being identified as a prime contributor to our current supply chain difficulties. Flush with cash during the pandemic, many Americans took to shopping online as part of their new normal. Demand quickly outpaced supply, particularly as many factories were dealing with labor shortages due to Covid-19 restrictions.While that may oversimplify the problem with the global supply chain, there’s little doubt that e-commerce transactions have made an impact. In fact, e-commerce was one of the fastest-growing segments of the economy prior to the Covid-19 pandemic. It’s part of the continuing digitization of the economy. And that makes it a segment that investors can’t afford to ignore.Just how much of an impact does e-commerce make? In 2020 alone, there were 454 billion transactions worldwide totaling $4.2 trillion in sales. But that only tells part of the story. As big as that number is, it makes up less than 20% (17.8%) of all retail sales worldwide. A large number of those transactions go through Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN).However, if you missed out on buying Amazon when it was still “just” an online bookseller, you may find a share price of over $3,000 per share a little tough to swallow. That’s why we’ve put together this special presentation. We’ve identified seven companies that are likely to perform well despite the current supply chain crisis and have business models that will be sustainable even when supply and demand get back into balance.