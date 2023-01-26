QQQ   292.59 (+1.69%)
AAPL   143.49 (+1.15%)
MSFT   247.06 (+2.68%)
META   147.04 (+3.92%)
GOOGL   97.36 (+2.25%)
AMZN   98.69 (+1.55%)
TSLA   159.50 (+10.43%)
NVDA   196.70 (+1.80%)
NIO   12.13 (+4.30%)
BABA   120.61 (+0.30%)
AMD   74.66 (-0.33%)
T   19.93 (-2.40%)
MU   62.48 (+1.53%)
F   12.90 (+0.86%)
CGC   2.74 (-0.72%)
GE   81.21 (+0.52%)
DIS   109.38 (+1.17%)
AMC   5.24 (-1.69%)
PFE   44.17 (-2.00%)
PYPL   80.39 (+1.63%)
NFLX   365.01 (-0.80%)
QQQ   292.59 (+1.69%)
AAPL   143.49 (+1.15%)
MSFT   247.06 (+2.68%)
META   147.04 (+3.92%)
GOOGL   97.36 (+2.25%)
AMZN   98.69 (+1.55%)
TSLA   159.50 (+10.43%)
NVDA   196.70 (+1.80%)
NIO   12.13 (+4.30%)
BABA   120.61 (+0.30%)
AMD   74.66 (-0.33%)
T   19.93 (-2.40%)
MU   62.48 (+1.53%)
F   12.90 (+0.86%)
CGC   2.74 (-0.72%)
GE   81.21 (+0.52%)
DIS   109.38 (+1.17%)
AMC   5.24 (-1.69%)
PFE   44.17 (-2.00%)
PYPL   80.39 (+1.63%)
NFLX   365.01 (-0.80%)
QQQ   292.59 (+1.69%)
AAPL   143.49 (+1.15%)
MSFT   247.06 (+2.68%)
META   147.04 (+3.92%)
GOOGL   97.36 (+2.25%)
AMZN   98.69 (+1.55%)
TSLA   159.50 (+10.43%)
NVDA   196.70 (+1.80%)
NIO   12.13 (+4.30%)
BABA   120.61 (+0.30%)
AMD   74.66 (-0.33%)
T   19.93 (-2.40%)
MU   62.48 (+1.53%)
F   12.90 (+0.86%)
CGC   2.74 (-0.72%)
GE   81.21 (+0.52%)
DIS   109.38 (+1.17%)
AMC   5.24 (-1.69%)
PFE   44.17 (-2.00%)
PYPL   80.39 (+1.63%)
NFLX   365.01 (-0.80%)
QQQ   292.59 (+1.69%)
AAPL   143.49 (+1.15%)
MSFT   247.06 (+2.68%)
META   147.04 (+3.92%)
GOOGL   97.36 (+2.25%)
AMZN   98.69 (+1.55%)
TSLA   159.50 (+10.43%)
NVDA   196.70 (+1.80%)
NIO   12.13 (+4.30%)
BABA   120.61 (+0.30%)
AMD   74.66 (-0.33%)
T   19.93 (-2.40%)
MU   62.48 (+1.53%)
F   12.90 (+0.86%)
CGC   2.74 (-0.72%)
GE   81.21 (+0.52%)
DIS   109.38 (+1.17%)
AMC   5.24 (-1.69%)
PFE   44.17 (-2.00%)
PYPL   80.39 (+1.63%)
NFLX   365.01 (-0.80%)

Bed Bath & Beyond says it's in default on its loans

Thu., January 26, 2023 | Anne D'innocenzio, AP Retail Writer

A Bed Bath & Beyond sign is shown in Mountain View, Calif., May 9, 2012. Bed Bath & Beyond said Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, that it is in default on loans and does not have sufficient funds to repay what it owes. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Bed Bath & Beyond said Thursday that it's in default on its loans and doesn't have sufficient funds to repay what it owes.

The home goods chain said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing that the default would force it to consider alternatives including restructuring its debt in bankruptcy court.

Shares in the company based in Union, New Jersey, fell 22% Thursday in reaction to the news.

Bed Bath & Beyond warned on Jan. 5 that it was considering options including filing for bankruptcy, saying that there was “substantial doubt” that it could stay in business. A week later, it reported a 33% drop in sales and a widening loss for its fiscal third quarter that ended Nov. 26, compared with the year-ago period. Sales at stores opened at least a year — a key indicator of a company’s health — dropped 32%.

Its recently appointed president and CEO, Sue Gove, blamed the poor holiday performance on inventory constraints and reduced credit limits that resulted in shortages of merchandise on store shelves.

Typically, struggling retailers file for bankruptcy protection after the holiday shopping season because they have a cash cushion coming from the two-month sales period.

Still, turning around Bed Bath & Beyond is expected to be difficult amid increasing competition from discounters. Its struggles come as the economy is weakening, and shoppers are tightening their purse strings.

It has been trying to turn around its business and slash costs after previous management’s new strategies worsened a sales slump. The company announced in August it would close about 150 of its namesakes stores and slash its workforce by 20%. It also lined up more than $500 million in new financing.

Should you invest $1,000 in Bed Bath & Beyond right now?

Before you consider Bed Bath & Beyond, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bed Bath & Beyond wasn't on the list.

While Bed Bath & Beyond currently has a "Reduce" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 "Recession Proof" Stocks That Will Thrive in Any Market

Which stocks are likely to thrive in today's challenging market? Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of ten stocks that will drive in any economic environment.

Get This Free Report
10
20 Stocks to Sell Now

MarketBeat has just released its list of 20 stocks that Wall Street analysts hate. These companies may appear to have good fundamentals, but top analysts smell something seriously rotten. Are any of these companies lurking around your portfolio? Find out by entering your email address below.

Recent Videos

Chevron: Buy for the Dividend, Stick Around for the Growth
Chevron: Buy for the Dividend, Stick Around for the Growth
3 Dividend Kings For 2023, And a Bonus Pick
3 Dividend Kings For 2023, And a Bonus Pick
Is Google’s Moat Still Strong? Future of this Tech Giant
Is Google's Moat Still Strong? Future of this Tech Giant
Netflix Stock Rebound Opportunity? What Is Realistic Going Forward
Netflix Stock Rebound Opportunity? What Is Realistic Going Forward
Nvidia Stock For 2023? Not So Fast.
Nvidia Stock For 2023? Not So Fast.

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines: