Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Craters on Bankruptcy Update

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) are 13% lower before the session's open, last seen trading at $1.47 on news that the retailer is preparing to file for bankruptcy within weeks.

On Thursday, Bed Bath & Beyond issued a "going concern" warning that it's running out of cash, after citing worse-than-expected sales. The company also said it's exploring financial options, as it struggles to meet lease agreements and make payments to suppliers. According to Reuters, people familiar with the matter said Bed Bath & Beyond is considering skipping debt payments due on Feb. 1.

Analysts are cutting their price targets on the former meme stock, with the most notable coming from Keybanc. The Wall Street broker slashed its price target to just 10 cents, all the way down from $2. Meanwhile, Wells Fargo halved its price objective to $1 from $2, saying the "writing has been on the wall for some time." Meanwhile, the 12-month consensus target price of $2.62 is 55% premium to BBBY's Thursday close.

Unsurprisingly, options traders have been more bearish than usual. Data at the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX) shows Bed Bath & Beyond stock with a 10-day put/call volume ratio of 1.45 that stands higher than 100% of annual readings.

Over the last few years, a myriad of headwinds, from a failed merchandising strategy to pressure over overplayed executives, have pushed the shares to penny stock territory. Bed Bath & Beyond stock is already 87.4% lower year-over-year, and today's potential losses are set to add to this hefty deficit.

