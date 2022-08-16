Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Rally Boosted by Premium Buyers

S&P 500   4,297.14
DOW   33,912.44
QQQ   333.06
3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
Elon Musk is Worried about China (Ad)
Companies facing 1st tax on stock buybacks in Biden bill
Buffett's firm buys more Apple, Amazon while betting on oil
Norway hits export record amid soaring gas prices
Economic and National Security Threats Create Lithium Bonanza (Ad)
Is Ford About To Crush Workhorse Group? 
3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
Stocks end higher on Wall Street; economic worries hit oil
Copper Exploration Heating Up (Ad)
S&P 500   4,297.14
DOW   33,912.44
QQQ   333.06
3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
Elon Musk is Worried about China (Ad)
Companies facing 1st tax on stock buybacks in Biden bill
Buffett's firm buys more Apple, Amazon while betting on oil
Norway hits export record amid soaring gas prices
Economic and National Security Threats Create Lithium Bonanza (Ad)
Is Ford About To Crush Workhorse Group? 
3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
Stocks end higher on Wall Street; economic worries hit oil
Copper Exploration Heating Up (Ad)
S&P 500   4,297.14
DOW   33,912.44
QQQ   333.06
3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
Elon Musk is Worried about China (Ad)
Companies facing 1st tax on stock buybacks in Biden bill
Buffett's firm buys more Apple, Amazon while betting on oil
Norway hits export record amid soaring gas prices
Economic and National Security Threats Create Lithium Bonanza (Ad)
Is Ford About To Crush Workhorse Group? 
3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
Stocks end higher on Wall Street; economic worries hit oil
Copper Exploration Heating Up (Ad)
S&P 500   4,297.14
DOW   33,912.44
QQQ   333.06
3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
Elon Musk is Worried about China (Ad)
Companies facing 1st tax on stock buybacks in Biden bill
Buffett's firm buys more Apple, Amazon while betting on oil
Norway hits export record amid soaring gas prices
Economic and National Security Threats Create Lithium Bonanza (Ad)
Is Ford About To Crush Workhorse Group? 
3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
Stocks end higher on Wall Street; economic worries hit oil
Copper Exploration Heating Up (Ad)

Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Rally Boosted by Premium Buyers

Mon., August 15, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) is surging today, last seen up 10.9% to trade at $14.36. The meme stock is pulling out of penny stock territory and pacing for a fourth-straight daily gain. Though BBBY remains down 48.8% in the last 12 months, the equity is within a hair's breadth of its year-to-date breakeven level and just broke above long-term pressure at its 180-day moving average.

BBBY Chart August 15

A driving force behind Bed Bath & Beyond stock's recent rally could be an increased interest in options activity. The security just nabbed a spot on Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White's list of names that have attracted the highest weekly options volume within the past two weeks. According to this data, 2,594,378 calls and 997,252 puts were exchanged in this two-week time period. The weekly 8/12 12-strike call stood out as the most popular contract by far, followed by the 13-strike call from the same series. 

MAO Chart August 15

The options pits remain enthusiastic today, with 220,000 calls and 80,000 puts across the tape at the session's halfway point -- triple the amount typically seen at this point. New positions are being opened at the August 15 and 20 calls, the two most popular contracts.

BBBY continues to be one of Wall Street's most heavily shorted names. Short interest increased 34.9% in the last month, and the 29.07 million shares sold short make up 42.5% of the stock's available float, or over a two days' worth of pent-up buying power.

Analysts are pessimistic toward the equity, with all 13 in coverage recommending a "hold" or worse. What's more, the 12-month consensus price target of $3.49 is a hefty 75.1% discount to Bed Bath & Beyond stock's current value. Should some of this pessimism unwind, BBBY's rally could extend even further.

7 Dividend Stocks to Buy When Safety is Your Top Priority

Capital preservation is an important objective for every investor. It's famously summed up by Warren Buffett who says his first rule of investing is to not lose money. And his second rule is to remember the first. When a bull market is racing higher, investors tend to get more aggressive. This means buying growth stocks. And in some cases these companies may not yet be generating a profit at all much less paying out a dividend.

Speculative investors would argue that the risk is worth it since, according to S&P Global, approximately two-thirds of the total return for the S&P 500 index in the last 100 years was due to capital appreciation. The other one-third comes from dividends. And when markets make a move downward, investors are seeking to hedge losses wherever they can. That's where dividend stocks come in.

In this special presentation, we're analyzing seven dividend stocks that investors can look for when they're looking for safety from market volatility. These dividends are safe and likely to continue to rise on a yearly basis.

View the "7 Dividend Stocks to Buy When Safety is Your Top Priority".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastInvesting in What You Know Has Changed

What investors can learn from studying the past, as well as offering some ideas about asset classes with future potential.

Listen Now to Investing in What You Know Has Changed

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.