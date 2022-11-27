Happy Thanksgiving! Save 50% on Your MarketBeat All Access Subscription.
S&P 500   4,026.12
DOW   34,347.03
QQQ   286.92
Considerations When Rolling Over a 401(k) into a Roth IRA
Sober or bright? Europe faces holidays during energy crunch
Biden eases Venezuela sanctions as opposition talks resume
Whole Foods decision to pull lobster divides enviros, pols
Railway workers in Austria to strike Monday in pay standoff
Airbnb has a plan to fix cleaning fees
Saudi viewers angry over apparent ban on World Cup streaming
Bed Bath & Beyond's Inventory Low Ahead of Holiday Season

Last updated on Sun., November 27, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Entering the holiday season, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASDAQ:BBBY) can't keep its stores stocked, says the Wall Street Journal. According to the paper's report, numbers from data analytics company DataWeave show more than 40% of the housewares retailer's products were out of stock in October.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock was last seen 1.5% lower to trade at $3.28. The company's previous leadership attempted to replace national brands with private-label brands, and effort that resulted in a steep slide in sales and pushed BBBY to penny-stock territory. In the last 12 months, the equity is down roughly 85%.

Short-term options traders are the most bullish they've been in a year, which could mean some investors are attempting to find Bed Bath & Beyond stock's bottom. This is according to BBBY's Schaeffer's put/call open interest ratio (SOIR) of 0.38 that stands in the lowest percentile of its annual range. So, while calls still outpace puts on an overall basis, the penchant for bearish bets has never been higher.

The stock remains heavily shorted, as the 30.82 million shares sold short account for 35.8% of BBBY's available float. The amount of short interest tied up into the shares means some call buyers could be short sellers that are looking to hedge their bets.

