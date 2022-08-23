QQQ   315.00 (+0.20%)
AAPL   167.84 (+0.16%)
MSFT   277.22 (-0.19%)
META   163.62 (+0.35%)
GOOGL   114.17 (-0.06%)
AMZN   133.72 (+0.38%)
TSLA   872.19 (+0.28%)
NVDA   172.39 (+1.20%)
NIO   18.12 (-4.38%)
BABA   88.02 (-2.23%)
AMD   93.29 (+0.48%)
T   18.11 (-0.11%)
MU   58.75 (+0.75%)
CGC   3.48 (+5.45%)
F   15.27 (+1.26%)
GE   76.30 (+2.03%)
DIS   115.22 (-0.62%)
AMC   9.94 (-4.97%)
PYPL   94.03 (+0.48%)
PFE   48.23 (-1.37%)
NFLX   226.87 (+0.15%)
QQQ   315.00 (+0.20%)
AAPL   167.84 (+0.16%)
MSFT   277.22 (-0.19%)
META   163.62 (+0.35%)
GOOGL   114.17 (-0.06%)
AMZN   133.72 (+0.38%)
TSLA   872.19 (+0.28%)
NVDA   172.39 (+1.20%)
NIO   18.12 (-4.38%)
BABA   88.02 (-2.23%)
AMD   93.29 (+0.48%)
T   18.11 (-0.11%)
MU   58.75 (+0.75%)
CGC   3.48 (+5.45%)
F   15.27 (+1.26%)
GE   76.30 (+2.03%)
DIS   115.22 (-0.62%)
AMC   9.94 (-4.97%)
PYPL   94.03 (+0.48%)
PFE   48.23 (-1.37%)
NFLX   226.87 (+0.15%)
QQQ   315.00 (+0.20%)
AAPL   167.84 (+0.16%)
MSFT   277.22 (-0.19%)
META   163.62 (+0.35%)
GOOGL   114.17 (-0.06%)
AMZN   133.72 (+0.38%)
TSLA   872.19 (+0.28%)
NVDA   172.39 (+1.20%)
NIO   18.12 (-4.38%)
BABA   88.02 (-2.23%)
AMD   93.29 (+0.48%)
T   18.11 (-0.11%)
MU   58.75 (+0.75%)
CGC   3.48 (+5.45%)
F   15.27 (+1.26%)
GE   76.30 (+2.03%)
DIS   115.22 (-0.62%)
AMC   9.94 (-4.97%)
PYPL   94.03 (+0.48%)
PFE   48.23 (-1.37%)
NFLX   226.87 (+0.15%)
QQQ   315.00 (+0.20%)
AAPL   167.84 (+0.16%)
MSFT   277.22 (-0.19%)
META   163.62 (+0.35%)
GOOGL   114.17 (-0.06%)
AMZN   133.72 (+0.38%)
TSLA   872.19 (+0.28%)
NVDA   172.39 (+1.20%)
NIO   18.12 (-4.38%)
BABA   88.02 (-2.23%)
AMD   93.29 (+0.48%)
T   18.11 (-0.11%)
MU   58.75 (+0.75%)
CGC   3.48 (+5.45%)
F   15.27 (+1.26%)
GE   76.30 (+2.03%)
DIS   115.22 (-0.62%)
AMC   9.94 (-4.97%)
PYPL   94.03 (+0.48%)
PFE   48.23 (-1.37%)
NFLX   226.87 (+0.15%)

Behind Upstart Stock's Recent Selloff

Mon., August 22, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UPST) provides an AI lending platform that partners with banks and credit unions to provide consumer loans using non-traditional variables, such as education and employment, to predict creditworthiness. Late last week Alliant Credit Union, a top credit union in the U.S., announced that it selected Upstart Holdings for a personal lending fintech partnership which will offer AI-powered personal loans.

Upstart stock lost 18.1% last week after logging three-straight daily drops of 5% or more. The security is on track to log its fourth-consecutive tumble, last seen down 6.4% at $26.62. With pressure at the 70-day moving average keeping a lid on the equity's mid-August rally attempt, UPST has lost more than 82% this year. 

The stock is heavily shorted right now, with short interest rising 12.9% in the last two reporting periods. Now, the 25.84 million shares sold short make up 37.1% of the stock's available float. 

UPST’s valuation continues to be on the higher end at a forward price-earnings ratio of 54.95. It has a price-sales ratio of 3.24. Moreover, the AI lending company's growth rate is expected to slow significantly, with estimates predicting just a 5.7% increase in revenues for fiscal 2022 after reporting 281% revenue growth for fiscal 2021. UPST is also expected to end fiscal 2022 with a 70.9% decrease in earnings, making Upstart stock a fundamentally high-risk play in the short-term.

However, the AI lending company’s fiscal 2023 estimates do suggest it will generate a 6.7% increase in revenues and a 91.3% increase in earnings, providing some hope for its long-term growth. Still, Upstart stock needs to see a significant correction in valuation before it can be considered a viable option from a risk-reward perspective.

7 Commodities ETFs to Help Build a Hedge Against Inflation

Commodities are a broad category that covers agricultural products like wheat, corn, and soybeans. It also includes oil and derivative products such as gasoline, natural gas, and diesel fuel.

However, investing in commodities also covers precious metals such as gold and silver as well as base metals like copper and aluminum. And more recently, this sector includes items like lithium that will be needed in many of the emerging sectors of our economy.

Commodities trading is frequently done by trading contracts on the futures market. And it's not for faint-of-heart investors. Prices are volatile and can change quickly due to macroeconomic events.

However, at certain times, particularly in times of high inflation, commodities outperform the broader market. A practical alternative for individual investors looking to profit from commodities is to invest in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). These funds give investors exposure to this sector while reducing the risk that comes from investing in any single commodity.

Here are seven ETFs that you can buy to help build a hedge against inflation.

View the "7 Commodities ETFs to Help Build a Hedge Against Inflation".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastFantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio

Strategy for maintaining your portfolio value while still making withdrawals to pay your life expenses. And most importantly, avoiding big losses.

Listen Now to Fantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.