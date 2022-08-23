Behind Upstart Stock's Recent Selloff

Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UPST) provides an AI lending platform that partners with banks and credit unions to provide consumer loans using non-traditional variables, such as education and employment, to predict creditworthiness. Late last week Alliant Credit Union, a top credit union in the U.S., announced that it selected Upstart Holdings for a personal lending fintech partnership which will offer AI-powered personal loans.

Upstart stock lost 18.1% last week after logging three-straight daily drops of 5% or more. The security is on track to log its fourth-consecutive tumble, last seen down 6.4% at $26.62. With pressure at the 70-day moving average keeping a lid on the equity's mid-August rally attempt, UPST has lost more than 82% this year.

The stock is heavily shorted right now, with short interest rising 12.9% in the last two reporting periods. Now, the 25.84 million shares sold short make up 37.1% of the stock's available float.

UPST’s valuation continues to be on the higher end at a forward price-earnings ratio of 54.95. It has a price-sales ratio of 3.24. Moreover, the AI lending company's growth rate is expected to slow significantly, with estimates predicting just a 5.7% increase in revenues for fiscal 2022 after reporting 281% revenue growth for fiscal 2021. UPST is also expected to end fiscal 2022 with a 70.9% decrease in earnings, making Upstart stock a fundamentally high-risk play in the short-term.

However, the AI lending company’s fiscal 2023 estimates do suggest it will generate a 6.7% increase in revenues and a 91.3% increase in earnings, providing some hope for its long-term growth. Still, Upstart stock needs to see a significant correction in valuation before it can be considered a viable option from a risk-reward perspective.

Commodities are a broad category that covers agricultural products like wheat, corn, and soybeans. It also includes oil and derivative products such as gasoline, natural gas, and diesel fuel.

However, investing in commodities also covers precious metals such as gold and silver as well as base metals like copper and aluminum. And more recently, this sector includes items like lithium that will be needed in many of the emerging sectors of our economy.

Commodities trading is frequently done by trading contracts on the futures market. And it's not for faint-of-heart investors. Prices are volatile and can change quickly due to macroeconomic events.

However, at certain times, particularly in times of high inflation, commodities outperform the broader market. A practical alternative for individual investors looking to profit from commodities is to invest in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). These funds give investors exposure to this sector while reducing the risk that comes from investing in any single commodity.

Here are seven ETFs that you can buy to help build a hedge against inflation.

View the "7 Commodities ETFs to Help Build a Hedge Against Inflation".