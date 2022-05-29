×
S&P 500   4,158.24
DOW   33,212.96
QQQ   309.10
War surges Norway's oil, gas profit. Now, it's urged to help
Energy secretary: US offshore wind jobs should be union jobs
A look at big US legal settlements amid Surfside's $1B deal
Air travelers face cancellations over Memorial Day weekend
Sri Lanka police tear gas protesters opposed to president
I Started a Business, Now What? 4 Tips to Maintain Success.
Real Estate Investment is Easier with Mashvisor
S&P 500   4,158.24
DOW   33,212.96
QQQ   309.10
War surges Norway's oil, gas profit. Now, it's urged to help
Energy secretary: US offshore wind jobs should be union jobs
A look at big US legal settlements amid Surfside's $1B deal
Air travelers face cancellations over Memorial Day weekend
Sri Lanka police tear gas protesters opposed to president
I Started a Business, Now What? 4 Tips to Maintain Success.
Real Estate Investment is Easier with Mashvisor
S&P 500   4,158.24
DOW   33,212.96
QQQ   309.10
War surges Norway's oil, gas profit. Now, it's urged to help
Energy secretary: US offshore wind jobs should be union jobs
A look at big US legal settlements amid Surfside's $1B deal
Air travelers face cancellations over Memorial Day weekend
Sri Lanka police tear gas protesters opposed to president
I Started a Business, Now What? 4 Tips to Maintain Success.
Real Estate Investment is Easier with Mashvisor
S&P 500   4,158.24
DOW   33,212.96
QQQ   309.10
War surges Norway's oil, gas profit. Now, it's urged to help
Energy secretary: US offshore wind jobs should be union jobs
A look at big US legal settlements amid Surfside's $1B deal
Air travelers face cancellations over Memorial Day weekend
Sri Lanka police tear gas protesters opposed to president
I Started a Business, Now What? 4 Tips to Maintain Success.
Real Estate Investment is Easier with Mashvisor

Beijing, Shanghai ease COVID restrictions as outbreaks fade

Sunday, May 29, 2022 | The Associated Press


Residents wearing face masks walk through the reopening shopping mall decorated with colorful flowers after being closed due to COVID-19 restrictions in Beijing, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

BEIJING (AP) — Shoppers returned to the malls of Beijing on Sunday as the Chinese capital relaxed pandemic restrictions after declaring a small but persistent COVID-19 outbreak effectively under control.

A partial reopening of stores and offices in Beijing was welcomed by a weary populace and struggling shopkeepers eager for life to return to normal. Coupled with a gradual easing of restrictions in Shanghai, it signaled that the worst is over in the twin outbreaks in China's most prominent cities.

The lockdowns and other restrictions under China's “zero-COVID” strategy have increasingly frustrated residents as they see other countries ease up and re-open their borders. Some have resisted and staged protests at apartment complexes and university dormitories, in an authoritarian country where people think twice about speaking out publicly because of possible repercussions.

Restaurants remain closed in Beijing, except for takeout and delivery, and many people in Shanghai still can only go out with special passes and for a limited time period, even as the number of new cases has plummeted. Officials tend to err on the side of caution under a system that readily punishes them for lax enforcement if outbreaks flare up or come back.

China recorded 293 new cases on Saturday, of which 78 were among people who had arrived from overseas. Shanghai had the most non-imported cases, with 122, and Beijing had 21. That's in a population of more than 20 million people in both cities.

Beijing allowed public parks, gyms and cinemas to reopen on Sunday, all at 50% of their capacity. A portion of the Great Wall in a rural part of Beijing, about 60 kilometers (40 miles) from downtown, reopens to visitors on Monday.

Xu Hejian, a city spokesperson, said Saturday that sporadic cases are still being found in some districts, but they are within a controllable range. “This round of outbreak has been put under effective control,” he said.

Should you invest $1,000 in Citigroup right now?

Before you consider Citigroup, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Citigroup wasn't on the list.

While Citigroup currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.